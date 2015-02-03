Preview: West Virginia at Oklahoma

Oklahoma looks to avenge an earlier loss to 12th-ranked West Virginia on Tuesday when the teams meet in Norman, where the 21st-ranked Sooners are 9-1 this season. Guard Buddy Hield averages a Big 12-leading 17.5 points for Oklahoma, which committed a season-high 22 turnovers in an 86-65 loss to the Mountaineers on Jan. 13. West Virginia, which leads the nation in steals, moved into a tie with Iowa State for second place in the conference with Saturday’s 77-58 win over Texas Tech.

Jordan Woodard was held to six points against West Virginia last month, when the Sooners’ bench was outscored 55-8 by the Mountaineers’ reserves. While Oklahoma’s lack of depth remains a concern, the Sooners have held their last two opponents to a total of 92 points. Woodard is coming off a strong effort against Oklahoma State on Saturday, when he scored a season-high 17 points in the 64-56 victory and helped the Sooners complete a regular-season sweep of the Cowboys.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (18-3, 6-2 Big 12): Forward Devin Williams is averaging 9.7 points in his last three games for the Mountaineers, who surpassed their win total from last season with Saturday’s victory. Ten different players average at least 13 minutes, including leading scorer Juwan Staten, who was limited to four points on 1-of-9 shooting in last month’s win over the Sooners. Forward Jonathan Holton averages 9.2 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers, who have recorded at least eight steals in every game this season.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (14-7, 5-4): Forward TaShawn Thomas, averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in his first season since transferring from Houston, continued to impress with 12 points and eight boards last Saturday against the Cowboys. “He’s ready to break out and have a good run for us,” coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “He’s been working like crazy in practice. He’s close to breaking out.” Hield enters Tuesday’s contest on a tear as the 6-4 junior has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games and has shot 52.2 percent over the five contests.

TIP-INS

1. Huggins can tie Western Kentucky’s Ed Diddle for 12th place on the all-time Division I list with his 759th career win on Tuesday.

2. Oklahoma has posted a plus-21.9 scoring margin in its 10 home games while shooting 48.5 percent.

3. West Virginia is 16-0 this season when holding its opponent to 69 points or less.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 74, Oklahoma 67