All four of West Virginia's losses in the Big 12 came against teams in the bottom half of the conference standings - a strange series of events that leaves the No. 14 Mountaineers out of legitimate title contention. West Virginia, which is 2 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas in the Big 12, tries to exact revenge for one of those setbacks Wednesday when it visits last-place Oklahoma, where it has never won in four tries.

The Mountaineers are coming off one of those inexplicable losses - an 82-75 setback at home to Oklahoma State on Saturday that left coach Bob Huggins telling reporters: “When we’re good, we work our butts off. We didn’t.” West Virginia won its previous three games, including an 85-69 thrashing of No. 3 Kansas and a quality road victory over Iowa State 85-72, adding to the maddening inconsistency that is the Mountaineers' season. The Sooners won at West Virginia 89-87 in overtime Jan. 18 on Jordan Woodard's layup with 2.2 seconds left, but weren't able to build any momentum off that stunning upset. Saturday's 77-69 setback at Texas Tech was Oklahoma's fifth straight loss as the memory of its 2016 NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance quickly fades.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (18-5, 6-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers continue to lead the nation in turnovers forced (22.3 per game), turnover margin (plus-10.6) and steals (11.3) with junior guard Jevon Carter (2.87 steals per game, seventh in the nation entering Tuesday) spearheading the defense. Carter and sophomore Esa Ahmad share the team scoring lead at 11.7 points with senior forward Nathan Adrian (10.9) the only other player averaging in double figures while grabbing a club-most 6.4 rebounds. West Virginia, which boasts eight players averaging at least six points, was eighth nationally in scoring at 87.1 points through Monday.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-14, 2-8): Guard Kameron McGusty (10.3 points) had 16 points Saturday to extend his double-figure scoring streak to 10 games, the longest by a Sooners freshman since Jeff Webster went for 22 straight in 1990-91. Woodard, a senior guard, averages a team-high 15.4 points but only 6.5 over the last four games while sophomore guard Rashard Odomes is third at 10.1. Freshman forward Kristian Doolittle (8.7 points, club-best 6.4 rebounds) recorded 22 points and 21 rebounds in his last three games after totaling 44 and 25 in the previous two, recording his first career double-doubles versus Iowa State and Texas.

TIP-INS

1. The Mountaineers nearly forced as many turnovers (512) as opponents made field goals (523) this season.

2. Oklahoma is getting outscored 1,662-1,652, outrebounded 832-828, has one fewer steal 157-156 and three more turnovers 313-310 this season.

3. The Sooners lead the series 9-4 and won four of the last five meetings while Huggins is 3-9 versus the Sooners at West Virginia.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 87, Oklahoma 66