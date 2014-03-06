No. 23 Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 62: Cameron Clark had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Sooners pulled away from the visiting Mountaineers in the final 10 minutes.

Buddy Hield made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Oklahoma (22-8, 11-6 Big 12), which remains in a second-place tie with Texas heading into its regular-season finale Saturday against last-place Texas Christian. Je’lon Hornbeak added 11 points off the bench and Jordan Woodard contributed nine points and four assists for the Sooners.

Juwan Staten scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half for West Virginia (16-14, 8-9). Devin Williams added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Gary Browne scored 12 off the bench for the Mountaineers.

Clark and Frank Booker sank 3-pointers in a 10-0 run that gave the Sooners their biggest lead of the first half at 33-22, but West Virginia scored the final six points of the half to make it a five-point game at the break. Oklahoma went just over five minutes without scoring from late in the first half until early in the second but still managed to maintain the lead until Eron Harris ended his scoreless spell by sinking a 3-pointer for a 41-40 lead with just under 13 minutes left.

The Mountaineers pushed the lead to three on the next possession but the advantage would be short-lived as Oklahoma fired back with seven unanswered points. Another burst of 10 straight points boosted the lead to 63-50 with 4:25 left and the Mountaineers were out of comebacks.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia missed its first six free throws before Staten made two with four minutes remaining. … Harris, who came in tied with Staten for the team scoring lead at 18 points, finished with five points on 2-for-9 shooting, while Staten scored at least 20 points for the seventh time in the last 16 games. … Oklahoma came in shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range in its 16 previous home games this season and the Sooners shot 36.7 against West Virginia.