Oklahoma 71, West Virginia 52

No. 21 Oklahoma 71, No. 12 West Virginia 52: Buddy Hield was 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scored 21 points as the Sooners rolled past the visiting Mountaineers.

Jordan Woodard added 12 points while Ryan Spangler and Isaiah Cousins had 10 apiece for Oklahoma (15-7, 6-4 Big 12), which shot a season-high 61.4 percent and won their third in a row following two straight losses. Spangler also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to help the Sooners avenge an 86-65 loss to the Mountaineers on Jan. 13.

Juwan Staten led West Virginia (18-4, 6-3) with 15 points and nine rebounds while Gary Browne had 12 points and six boards. Elijah Macon added eight points in his first career start for the Mountaineers, who shot 34.4 percent – including 5-of-26 beyond the arc – and saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Oklahoma led by as many as 19 in the opening period and shot 62 percent to take a 38-24 lead into the break. West Virginia scored eight straight points to cut the deficit to 43-35 with just over 13 minutes left, but the Mountaineers would get no closer and saw Oklahoma extend its lead to 20 on Cousins’ layup with 4:04 remaining.

TaShawn Thomas contributed seven points, four rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma, which never trailed and recorded eight blocked shots. The Sooners handled West Virginia’s full-court press and turned the ball over 13 times after committing a season-high 22 turnovers in their earlier loss to the Mountaineers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia F Devin Williams, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds in last month’s win over the Sooners, did not play due to illness. … Spangler and Hield scored 10 points apiece in the first half for Oklahoma, which won despite shooting 11-of-22 from the foul line. … F Jonathan Holton grabbed eight rebounds for West Virginia, which lost for the second time in 12 games away from home.