Preview: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

It has been a long week for Oklahoma State after the Cowboys battled back from a 17-point halftime deficit on Saturday only to lose at Kansas when Le’Bryan Nash was stripped of the ball just before the buzzer. The 12th-ranked Cowboys have not played since, undoubtedly looking forward to returning to action Saturday at home against West Virginia looking to shake off just their second loss since Dec. 2. The Mountaineers arrive after snapping a three-game losing streak, which started when the Cowboys edged West Virginia 73-72 on Jan. 11.

Saturday’s matchup features four of the top eight scorers in the Big 12. Oklahoma State’s Marcus Smart leads the conference in scoring at 17.8 and Markel Brown is eighth at 16.6, fueling the nation’s 11th highest-scoring offense. West Virginia counters with Eron Harris and Juwan Staten, third and fourth in the Big 12 at 17.4 and 17.2, respectively.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (11-8, 3-3 Big 12): Sophomore guard Terry Henderson exploded for a career-high 28 points in Wednesday’s victory over Texas Tech, sparking a West Virginia offense that averaged 65.7 points during the losing streak. The Mountaineers are ninth in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage defense and last in the league in defending 3-pointers. Staten leads the conference in assists at 5.9.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (15-3, 3-2 Big 12): Smart also leads the Big 12 in steals at 2.6, but is coming off a 3-for-14 shooting performance. Phil Forte is a dangerous threat with the ball in his hands, hitting 50 percent of his 3-point attempts and 90.6 percent of his free throws, tops in the conference in both areas. The Cowboys are in a rugged stretch of their schedule, facing six ranked teams in a nine-game span.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia plays nine of its final 12 games against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

2. Forte hit seven 3-pointers against Kansas, rebounding from efforts of nine points and eight points in his previous two games with a team-high 23 points.

3. Smart’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the first matchup lifted the Cowboys to third victory in four all-time matchups with the Mountaineers.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 88, West Virginia 72