Preview: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

West Virginia bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with Monday’s upset of No. 8 Kansas, but the 22nd-ranked Mountaineers face a difficult road as February turns to March in the rugged Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers travel to No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday, the first of a five-game finish to the regular season featuring four games against ranked teams. The matchup features three of the league’s top scorers in West Virginia’s Juwan Staten and Oklahoma State’s Le’Bryan Nash and Phil Forte III.

Nash is second in the Big 12 in scoring at 17 points per game and Forte is third at 16.5, but both were held to 13 points in Wednesday’s 70-65 loss to No. 14 Iowa State. Staten, who scored 20 points and hit the game-winning layup against Kansas, is 15-of-29 from the field in his past two contests while ranking tied for fourth in the league at 14.5 points. The Cowboys, one of the league’s six ranked teams, have lost two in a row while West Virginia had dropped three of four before upending the Jayhawks.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (20-6, 8-5 Big 12): The Mountaineers rely on pressure defense to force 11.8 steals per contest and record a turnover margin of plus-8.2, leading the nation in both categories. Staten is second in the Big 12 in assists at 4.6 per contest. Devin Williams, the Mountaineers’ second-leading scorer (11 points per game) and the conference’s second-leading rebounder (8.1), injured his right hand against the Jayhawks.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (17-9, 7-7): Nash and Forte combined to shoot 7-of-24 against the Cyclones, as the Cowboys allowed the final nine points of the game after leading with under two minutes left. The duo accounts for 49.4 percent of Oklahoma State’s offense, and both rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in free-throw percentage (Forte second at 85.3 percent; Nash eighth at 77.8). The Cowboys are 15th nationally in steals (8.5) and 25th in blocked shots (5.2).

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State held Iowa State, the nation’s ninth-best shooting team entering Wednesday, to 39.3 percent from the field.

2. Forte and teammate Anthony Hickey Jr. lead the Big 12 in steals (2.08); West Virginia G Jevon Carter is third (1.85).

3. The Mountaineers host the Cowboys in both team’s regular-season finale March 7.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 72, Oklahoma State 66