No. 12 Oklahoma State 81, West Virginia 75: Le’Bryan Nash scored a career-high 29 points and the host Cowboys survived an off day from Big 12 leading scorer Marcus Smart.

Smart, who came in averaging 17.8 points, was saddled with foul trouble and scored a season-low four points for Oklahoma State (16-3, 4-2 Big 12) on 1-of-7 shooting. But Nash scored 18 points in the first half and 11 consecutive points during a 13-3 second-half spurt to seal the Cowboys’ ninth victory in 11 games, and Markel Brown added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Eron Harris scored 21 points – hitting 6-of-7 3-point attempts -- to lead West Virginia (11-9, 3-4), which lost for the fourth time in five contests. Juwan Staten added 19 points for the Mountaineers, who led for most of the first half and rallied to get within three points twice in the final minute.

Nash did not score in the second half until converting a three-point play to push the Cowboys ahead 60-58 with nine minutes left, and the junior added two more three-point plays and a jumper in the next four minutes. Smart capped the run with his only field goal of the game with just over five minutes left, extending Oklahoma State’s advantage to 70-61.

Devin Williams’ two free throws after Nathan Adrian’s 3-pointer brought the Mountaineers within 75-72 with 1:40 to play, but Adrian missed a tying 3-pointer with less than a minute to go. Phil Forte hit six free throws in the final 37 seconds for the Cowboys, finishing with 13 points and five steals off the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nash hit 10-of-13 shots from the field and 9-of-14 free-throw attempts before fouling out with 1:40 remaining, also chipping in with nine rebounds. … Smart scored just two points in a frustrating first half, at one point kicking a chair on Oklahoma State’s bench. … West Virginia led by three late in the first half before the Cowboys closed the half on a 10-0 run, punctuated by dunks from Brown and Nash in the final 20 seconds to lead 42-35 at the break.