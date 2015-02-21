West Virginia 73, Oklahoma State 63

No. 22 West Virginia 73, No. 24 Oklahoma State 63: Gary Browne hit three 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18 points as the visiting Mountaineers snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cowboys.

Juwan Staten, limited due to foul trouble in the first half, finished with 22 points and seven assists for West Virginia (21-6, 9-5 Big 12), which won for the third time in four games. Browne went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line, and the Mountaineers made 6-of-8 from 3-point range in the second half.

Le’Bryan Nash led Oklahoma State (17-10, 7-8) with 12 points, but Phil Forte III – the Big 12’s third-leading scorer at 16.5 points per contest – finished with just 10 points. Anthony Hickey Jr. and Michael Cobbins each scored 11 points as the Cowboys lost their third in a row.

The Mountaineers trailed by one early in the second half before Daxter Miles Jr. made consecutive 3-pointers to jump-start a 13-2 run, with Browne adding a 3-pointer and two free throws to put West Virginia ahead 41-31 with 13 minutes to play. Browne’s 3-pointer with 8:16 remaining extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 55-41, and Oklahoma State would get no closer than eight points.

Hickey drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Cobbins added four points as the Cowboys built an early 13-4 advantage, but the Mountaineers used a 12-2 surge to move ahead 16-15 on BillyDee Williams’ 3-pointer with just over six minutes left. Nash scored four straight points to put Oklahoma State ahead 25-21 before Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer and Elijah Macon’s free throw tied the score at 25 entering intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia’s Devin Williams finished with 12 rebounds as the Mountaineers dominated the backboards, 37-20. … Forte is shooting 7-of-24 from the field in his past three contests. … West Virginia won its 11th road game of the season, most among Big 12 teams.