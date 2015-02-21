FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia 73, Oklahoma State 63
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 21, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

West Virginia 73, Oklahoma State 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 22 West Virginia 73, No. 24 Oklahoma State 63: Gary Browne hit three 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18 points as the visiting Mountaineers snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cowboys.

Juwan Staten, limited due to foul trouble in the first half, finished with 22 points and seven assists for West Virginia (21-6, 9-5 Big 12), which won for the third time in four games. Browne went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line, and the Mountaineers made 6-of-8 from 3-point range in the second half.

Le’Bryan Nash led Oklahoma State (17-10, 7-8) with 12 points, but Phil Forte III – the Big 12’s third-leading scorer at 16.5 points per contest – finished with just 10 points. Anthony Hickey Jr. and Michael Cobbins each scored 11 points as the Cowboys lost their third in a row.

The Mountaineers trailed by one early in the second half before Daxter Miles Jr. made consecutive 3-pointers to jump-start a 13-2 run, with Browne adding a 3-pointer and two free throws to put West Virginia ahead 41-31 with 13 minutes to play. Browne’s 3-pointer with 8:16 remaining extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 55-41, and Oklahoma State would get no closer than eight points.

Hickey drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Cobbins added four points as the Cowboys built an early 13-4 advantage, but the Mountaineers used a 12-2 surge to move ahead 16-15 on BillyDee Williams’ 3-pointer with just over six minutes left. Nash scored four straight points to put Oklahoma State ahead 25-21 before Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer and Elijah Macon’s free throw tied the score at 25 entering intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia’s Devin Williams finished with 12 rebounds as the Mountaineers dominated the backboards, 37-20. … Forte is shooting 7-of-24 from the field in his past three contests. … West Virginia won its 11th road game of the season, most among Big 12 teams.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.