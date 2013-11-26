Preview: West Virginia vs. Old Dominion

Thanks to the development of his perimeter game, Juwan Staten has quickly emerged as one of the top playmakers in the Big 12. Staten looks to continue his stellar start to the season Tuesday when West Virginia meets Old Dominion in the Riviera Division semifinals of the Cancun Challenge. Staten has been a model of efficiency despite playing 178 of a possible 200 minutes, shooting 57.4 percent while averaging 19.2 points and 7.6 assists.

Following their most recent win on Saturday, Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins suggested “the ball screen has become a weapon for us” thanks in large part to Staten’s offseason work on his jump shot. The Monarchs easily disposed of Presbyterian and Georgia Southern – the same two teams West Virginia outscored by 33 points apiece last week – and have won four in a row overall. The winner of this contest will face either Saint Louis or Wisconsin in the Riviera Division title game on Wednesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-1): Prior to Saturday’s rout of Presbyterian, Staten became the first player in school history to record at least 20 points and nine assists in consecutive games. The 6-1 junior has committed a total of four turnovers this season – one in each of his first four games – and has recorded no more than one giveaway in 11 of his last 12 games. Huggins hinted the Mountaineers would use more of the half-court traps and 1-3-1 zone defense in Mexico that contributed to the Blue Hose committing 19 turnovers on Saturday.

ABOUT OLD DOMINION (4-1): The Monarchs went 8-of-12 beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes against Georgia Southern, one shy of the school record for most first-half 3-pointers set against Alabama-Birmingham on Jan. 4, 1989. Sophomore guard Aaron Bacote broke the 20-point mark for the fourth time in five games with 26 and has nearly been Staten’s equal, averaging 21.6 points and five assists while logging 174 of a possible 205 minutes. Bacote shot 11-for-12 from the foul line against the Eagles on Saturday, helping the Monarchs reach season highs in makes (24) and attempts (34).

TIP-INS

1. Huggins is two victories shy of tying Jerry Tarkanian and Norm Stewart for 16th place on the Division I all-time wins list.

2. Old Dominion, which does not feature a senior in its regular rotation, will match last year’s win total with its next victory.

3. The Mountaineers will play outside of the United States or Puerto Rico for the first time in school history.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 74, Old Dominion 64