FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia 78, Old Dominion 60
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2013 / 1:59 AM / 4 years ago

West Virginia 78, Old Dominion 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES opponents in 2nd and 3rd graph)

West Virginia 78, Old Dominion 60: Eron Harris scored 19 points while Juwan Staten added 13 and nine assists as the Mountaineers cruised past the Monarchs in the semifinals of the Cancun Challenge.

Terry Henderson contributed 14 points while Devin Williams tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia. The Mountaineers (5-1), who have won four straight, will meet Wisconsin in the championship game on Wednesday.

Aaron Bacote had 20 points and nine rebounds to pace Old Dominion (4-2), which committed a season-high 15 turnovers and shot a season-low 26.3 percent beyond the arc. The Monarchs will face Saint Louis in Wednesday’s third-place game.

West Virginia took charge in the first half, using nine unanswered points during a two-plus minute stretch to build a 22-9 lead. Old Dominion rallied within three on a 3-pointer from Ambrose Mosley, but jumpers from Staten and Harris bookended a half-ending 10-1 run as the Mountaineers took a 36-24 advantage into the break.

The Monarchs closed to within 11 on two occasions early in the second half, but Harris drained 3-pointers to begin and end a 13-4 surge that stretched the margin to 54-34. The lead swelled to as many as 25 on Harris’ third long-range jumper with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia coach Bob Huggins notched his 728th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying Jerry Tarkanian and Norm Stewart for 16th place on the Division I all-time list. … The Monarchs, who entered Tuesday tied for 343rd in the country in free-throw percentage at 57.7 percent, converted only three of their 13 foul shots in the first half and 9-of-22 for the game. …This game marked the first time in school history the Mountaineers have played outside the United States or Puerto Rico.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.