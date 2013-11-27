(Updated: UPDATES opponents in 2nd and 3rd graph)

West Virginia 78, Old Dominion 60: Eron Harris scored 19 points while Juwan Staten added 13 and nine assists as the Mountaineers cruised past the Monarchs in the semifinals of the Cancun Challenge.

Terry Henderson contributed 14 points while Devin Williams tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia. The Mountaineers (5-1), who have won four straight, will meet Wisconsin in the championship game on Wednesday.

Aaron Bacote had 20 points and nine rebounds to pace Old Dominion (4-2), which committed a season-high 15 turnovers and shot a season-low 26.3 percent beyond the arc. The Monarchs will face Saint Louis in Wednesday’s third-place game.

West Virginia took charge in the first half, using nine unanswered points during a two-plus minute stretch to build a 22-9 lead. Old Dominion rallied within three on a 3-pointer from Ambrose Mosley, but jumpers from Staten and Harris bookended a half-ending 10-1 run as the Mountaineers took a 36-24 advantage into the break.

The Monarchs closed to within 11 on two occasions early in the second half, but Harris drained 3-pointers to begin and end a 13-4 surge that stretched the margin to 54-34. The lead swelled to as many as 25 on Harris’ third long-range jumper with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia coach Bob Huggins notched his 728th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying Jerry Tarkanian and Norm Stewart for 16th place on the Division I all-time list. … The Monarchs, who entered Tuesday tied for 343rd in the country in free-throw percentage at 57.7 percent, converted only three of their 13 foul shots in the first half and 9-of-22 for the game. …This game marked the first time in school history the Mountaineers have played outside the United States or Puerto Rico.