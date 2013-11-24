FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia 88, Presbyterian 55
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

West Virginia 88, Presbyterian 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED: Williams’ points and rebounds in 2nd graph)

West Virginia 88, Presbyterian 55: Juwan Staten recorded 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the host Mountaineers cruised past the Blue Hose in the Cancun Challenge.

Eron Harris scored a game-high 19 points for West Virginia (4-1), which has won 50 of its last 51 non-conference home games. Devin Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who won the battle of the boards 40-28.

Jordan Downing led the way with 18 points for Presbyterian (1-5), which had the same amount of turnovers (19) as field goals in the game. Reggie Dillard chipped in with 9 points and William Truss grabbed 10 rebounds in a losing cause.

West Virginia scored the first seven points of the game before Presbyterian closed to within 20-16 after Dillard’s 3-pointer midway through the first half. Harris, who led all scorers with 14 points in the opening stanza, keyed a 28-6 run to give the Mountaineers a 48-22 edge at the break.

West Virginia used a 13-3 spurt to open up the second half to extend their lead to 61-25. The Mountaineers led by as much as 38 and thoroughly dominated the Blue Hose in the first meeting between the two schools.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia has made a 3-point field goal in 460 consecutive games. … The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Presbyterian’s reserves 34-16. … West Virginia PG Staten has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.