(Updated: CORRECTED: Williams’ points and rebounds in 2nd graph)

West Virginia 88, Presbyterian 55: Juwan Staten recorded 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the host Mountaineers cruised past the Blue Hose in the Cancun Challenge.

Eron Harris scored a game-high 19 points for West Virginia (4-1), which has won 50 of its last 51 non-conference home games. Devin Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who won the battle of the boards 40-28.

Jordan Downing led the way with 18 points for Presbyterian (1-5), which had the same amount of turnovers (19) as field goals in the game. Reggie Dillard chipped in with 9 points and William Truss grabbed 10 rebounds in a losing cause.

West Virginia scored the first seven points of the game before Presbyterian closed to within 20-16 after Dillard’s 3-pointer midway through the first half. Harris, who led all scorers with 14 points in the opening stanza, keyed a 28-6 run to give the Mountaineers a 48-22 edge at the break.

West Virginia used a 13-3 spurt to open up the second half to extend their lead to 61-25. The Mountaineers led by as much as 38 and thoroughly dominated the Blue Hose in the first meeting between the two schools.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia has made a 3-point field goal in 460 consecutive games. … The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Presbyterian’s reserves 34-16. … West Virginia PG Staten has scored in double figures in every game this season.