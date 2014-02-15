Preview: West Virginia at Texas

Texas is moving up the Big 12 standings and is coming off a convincing home victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday. West Virginia, which visits the 19th-ranked Longhorns on Saturday, demolished a ranked opponent in Iowa State on Monday and has taken four of five to make its way back toward the NCAA Tournament bubble. A road triumph against a ranked Texas squad would certainly improve the Mountaineers’ position.

West Virginia put a 102-77 whipping on the 14th-ranked Cyclones on Monday as Remi Dibo stepped up with six 3-pointers to join Juwan Staten, Eron Harris and Terry Henderson with at least 16 points apiece in a strong offensive effort. The Mountaineers will have a more difficult time putting up points against the Longhorns, who lead the Big 12 in defensive field-goal percentage (.397) and have held seven of their last nine opponents under 70 points. That stretch includes an 80-69 triumph at West Virginia on Jan. 13.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-10, 7-5 Big 12): Staten scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting but the rest of the team struggled to 30.9 percent shooting in the loss to Texas, with Henderson and Harris combining to go 1-of-13 from 3-point range. That setback came during a stretch of four losses in five games that seemed to knock the Mountaineers out of contention before the recent turn of fortune. West Virginia posted some big offensive numbers in wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma earlier this month but put everything together on that end against Iowa State, including a 13-of-22 effort from 3-point range.

ABOUT TEXAS (19-5, 8-3): The Longhorns were missing leading scorer Jonathan Holmes on Tuesday but Javan Felix picked up the slack with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. The sophomore guard was 6-of-24 from 3-point range over his previous five games but got help from a sagging defense and confidence from his teammates. “I know I can make those shots and it’s just a matter of me taking them,” Felix told reporters. “That’s something my teammates got on me about, about stopping passing up shots.” Felix put up 19 points in the Jan. 13 meeting.

TIP-INS

1. Staten’s 19 points against Iowa State snapped a string of three straight games reaching at least 20. He had 23 in the first meeting with Texas.

2. The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 in turnover margin at plus-3.72 while the Longhorns struggle in the category at minus-0.12.

3. Texas suffered a 57-53 overtime loss at home to West Virginia last season.

PREDICTION: Texas 82, West Virginia 76