Preview: West Virginia vs. Texas

West Virginia ended the regular season with an impressive victory over top-seeded Kansas but the Mountaineers have more work to do if they want to be part of the NCAA Tournament field. Sixth-seeded West Virginia opens Big 12 tournament play in Kansas City against third-seeded Texas on Thursday and is in need of a strong run after enduring a 2-5 stretch prior to the victory over the Jayhawks. The third-seeded Longhorns suffered a last-season swoon, finishing 4-5.

Texas defeated the Mountaineers twice in the regular season by an average of 14 points and is looking to regain the momentum it had during a seven-game winning streak that ended in early February. West Virginia has no chance of landing an NCAA tourney bid if it goes one-and-done in the Big 12 tourney and coach Bob Huggins is aware work needs to be done. “I think if we won two, we’d be in great shape,” Huggins told reporters. “But I think if we can win that first one that we would be pretty good.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (17-14): All-Big 12 first-team selection Juwan Staten led the conference in scoring (18.4) and assists (5.9) and is the first player in school history to top 500 points, 150 rebounds and 150 assists in a season. Staten teams with shooting guard Eron Harris (17.9) to form a solid duo but the Mountaineers will need big performances from an interior player or two to make a tournament run. Freshman Devin Williams has shown great promise with eight double-doubles while averaging 8.8 points and team-best 7.3 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS (22-9): Leading scorer Jonathan Holmes has been bothered by a knee injury for close to a month and it remains to be seen if he can hold up for three straight nights should the Longhorns reach the title game. Holmes, who averages 13 points and 7.3 rebounds, was shaky in the season-ending loss to Texas Tech with just seven points after missing the previous contest. Freshman point guard Isaiah Taylor (12.6) emerged as a scoring threat during the midseason run but has struggled of late – he is 16-of-57 shooting over the past five games – while center Cameron Ridley (11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 69 blocked shots) is a solid performer.

TIP-INS

1. Longhorns G Javan Felix averaged 18.5 points in the two wins over the Mountaineers but is averaging just four points on 5-of-26 shooting over the past three games to drop his season average to 12 points per game.

2. West Virginia is 10-0 this season when holding opponents to 69 or fewer points.

3. Texas has played in the Big 12 title game in five of the past 10 seasons, losing all five times.

PREDICTION: Texas 74, West Virginia 71