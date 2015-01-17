Preview: West Virginia at Texas

Whenever West Virginia thought it was about to turn a corner last season, Texas was there to put the Mountaineers back in their place. Coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season, No. 15 West Virginia looks to avenge three double-digit losses to the 20th-ranked Longhorns when the Mountaineers travel to Austin on Saturday. Three of the Mountaineers’ best performances in 2013-14 came in games leading up to Texas, which quickly halted whatever momentum West Virginia had created.

The Mountaineers are coming off yet another impressive victory – an 86-65 home thumping of No. 18 Oklahoma on Tuesday – to continue their best start since 1988-89 (23-2). West Virginia could be catching the Longhorns at the right time this season, however, as Texas followed a 21-point home loss to the Sooners with a 69-58 setback at Oklahoma State last Saturday. The defeat sent the Longhorns to 1-2 in conference play for the third time in as many years after beginning at least 2-1 in each of coach Rick Barnes’ first 14 seasons at the helm.

TV: 6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-2, 3-1 Big 12): The Mountaineers have taken 317 more shots than their opponents this season, thanks in large part to ranking first in the country in turnover margin (plus-10.7), steals per game (13) and offensive rebounds per game (18). Along with 16 steals and 22 total takeaways on Tuesday, West Virginia was able to win handily against the Sooners as its bench outscored Oklahoma’s 55-8, easily compensating for a four-point effort from the conference’s fourth-leading scorer Juwan Staten (15.8 points). Sophomore forward Devin Williams (11 points, 7.9 rebounds) is averaging 14 points and 13 boards over his last two games and ranks second in the Big 12 with five double-doubles.

ABOUT TEXAS (12-4, 1-2): Much of the blame for the Longhorns’ recent struggles can be pinned on the struggles of their first- and third-leading scorers: sophomore guard Isaiah Taylor (12.2 points) and senior forward Jonathan Holmes (11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds). Taylor has been slow to get back into the flow of the offense since returning from a 10-game absence due to a broken left wrist, shooting 25.8 percent from the field while averaging 3.3 turnovers. Holmes, who scored at least 12 points in five straight games from Dec. 16-Jan. 3, has totaled four points and shot 2-of-21 during Texas’ two-game skid – including 0-for-11 beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins’ next victory will give him 756 for his career, moving him past Henry Iba for sole possession of 13th place on the NCAA’s all-time win list.

2. Texas, which ranks second in the country in blocks (7.7), has turned away at least eight shots in 10 games and matched a school record for most blocks in a Big 12 game with 12 last Saturday.

3. The Mountaineers have forced at least 18 turnovers in every contest.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 73, Texas 64