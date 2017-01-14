Preview: West Virginia at Texas

West Virginia looks to validate its biggest victory of the season while not suffering a letdown Saturday afternoon when it visits struggling Texas, which owns a three-game winning streak over the No. 9 Mountaineers in Austin. Immediately after West Virginia crushed top-ranked Baylor 89-68 on Monday with the "Press Virginia" defense unleashing its full fury, coach Bob Huggins spoke of how such victories should come as no surprise.

"From the players to the managers, there was nobody in our locker room that didn't think we should win," Bob Huggins told reporters Monday after the fans rushed the court. "My hope is we get to the point where it's expected rather than celebrating." The Mountaineers' relentless defense forces 24.6 turnovers per game - most than five better than the second-best team in the nation - after Baylor committed a season-high 29, coming within two of its school record. The Longhorns are coming off a 64-61 loss to TCU on Wednesday - snapping a 14-game home win streak against the Horned Frogs. Texas on Saturday will be without leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8 points per game) after the 6-7 sophomore guard was suspended Thursday for the second time this season because he "failed to meet expectations set for players in this program,'' Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said in a statement.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-2, 3-1 Big 12): "Press Virginia" starts with junior guard Jevon Carter (10.9 points, team-high 4.8 assists per game), whose 3.3 steals rank third nationally. Senior forward Nathan Adrian (10.7 points, team-high 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists) scored a career-high 22 points against Baylor, becoming the Mountaineers' fourth different leading scorer in the last five games. Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad averages a club-most 12.6 points and contributes 4.8 rebounds while senior forward Brandon Watkins (7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds in 15.2 minutes) shoots 68.9 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from the free-throw line.

ABOUT TEXAS (7-9, 1-3): The loss of Mack puts added offensive pressure on 6-11 freshman forward Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds after scoring a career-high 18 and grabbing nine rebounds against TCU. Sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (11.3 points) is the only other player scoring in double figures with freshman guard Andrew Jones (9.6) close. The Longhorns have 183 assists and 213 turnovers - the worst ratio in the Big 12.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia forced more turnovers (394) than field goals allowed (337) this season.

2. Texas begins a three-game stretch Saturday against ranked teams that includes road games versus Baylor and No. 2 Kansas. "It's a test," Smart told reporters. "A test, a challenge for everyone in our program, me included. The question is, what are you gonna do next? How are you gonna respond."

3. Huggins has 805 victories, one behind Eddie Sutton for ninth on the all-time Division I list. Huggins trails only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,057) and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (893) among active coaches with North Carolina's Roy Williams (795) the closest pursuer.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 80, Texas 61