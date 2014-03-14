FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas 66, West Virginia 49
March 14, 2014

Texas 66, West Virginia 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas 66, West Virginia 49: Jonathan Holmes had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Longhorns rolled to an easy victory over the Mountaineers in the Big 12 quarterfinals in Kansas City.

Javan Felix added 16 points and six assists as third-seeded Texas (23-9) advances to meet seventh-seeded Baylor (23-10) in Friday’s semifinals. The Longhorns built a 17-point lead over the first 8 1/2 minutes and had no trouble beating West Virginia for the third time this season.

Leading scorer Juwan Staten had just four points on 1-of-11 shooting before leaving with an ankle injury with 11:45 remaining for sixth-seeded West Virginia (17-15). Brandon Watkins had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers, who shot just 30.3 percent from the field while posting a season low for points.

Texas scored the first 12 points and led 17-2 after a basket by Holmes 7 1/2 minutes into the contest. A hoop by Felix made it 21-4 a little over a minute later and the Longhorns held the Mountaineers to 6-of-33 shooting while leading 35-14 at the break.

West Virginia followed up its lowest-scoring half of the season with another woeful showing after halftime as Texas increased the margin to 30 midway through the half. The Mountaineers are on the NCAA tournament bubble and were in need of a solid tourney performance to land a bid.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia’s previous low for a half was 27 points Jan. 13, - also against the Longhorns - and its previous season low of 56 points came against Kansas State on Jan. 18. … Felix averaged 17.7 points in three victories over the Mountaineers this season. … Staten, a first-team all-conference selection, had a streak of 23 consecutive double-digit outings snapped.

