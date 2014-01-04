Preview: West Virginia at Texas Christian

Texas Christian is happy to have Amric Fields back as Big 12 Conference play begins against visiting West Virginia on Saturday. Fields, who missed the first three games of the season recovering from last year’s knee injury and four games in December after breaking his hand, made his first start of the season in Sunday’s non-conference finale and recorded his first career double-double. Fields is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in five games and TCU is 4-0 when he plays at least 20 minutes.Juwan Staten will try to steady a Mountaineer offense that’s been hot and cold. Staten leads the Big 12 in assists (6.3) and started the week ranked sixth nationally with a 3.73 assist-to-turnover ratio. Staten, who averages 16.3 points, has had one or fewer turnovers in 14 of his last 20 games and the Mountaineers rank seventh nationally in fewest turnovers (9.6).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (8-5): Eron Harris leads the Mountaineers and is second in the Big 12 with 18.3 points. Terry Henderson adds 11 points and freshman Devin Williams chips in 9.6 points, a team-high 7.8 rebounds and four double-doubles. The Mountaineers went plus-7.9 in rebounding and shot 52 percent from the floor in eight non-conference wins and lost the rebounding battle (minus-6.4) and shot just 38.6 percent in their five losses.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-3): Kyan Anderson, who leads the Horned Frogs with 16.5 points on 52.1 percent shooting and 5.3 assists, has been on a hot streak. He averaging 24.3 points on 55 percent shooting during the past three games and has scored in double figures in six straight. Jarvis Ray adds 11.6 points for TCU, which is 5-1 at home, while freshman center Karviar Shepherd chips in 8.3 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. TCU is 7-1 when scoring at least 70 points.

2. West Virginia has won the only two meetings with TCU, getting a pair of conference wins last year by a combined 34 points.

3. The Horned Frogs are 6-11 - including three straight losses - in league openers since the Southwest Conference broke up after the 1995-96 season.

PREDICTION: Texas Christian 78, West Virginia 71