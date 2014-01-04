West Virginia 74, Texas Christian 69: Eron Harris hit 4-of-5 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the visiting Mountaineers won their Big 12 Conference opener.

Juwan Staten added 15 points, including his team’s last nine points, as West Virginia (9-5, 1-0) held off the Horned Frogs late. Devin Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds and Terry Henderson chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Amric Fields had a season-high 22 points for Texas Christian (9-4, 0-1) and Brandon Parrish added 18 points. Kyan Anderson had 12 points - his seventh straight game in double figures - before fouling out with 6:25 left.

TCU hit 12 of its first 16 shots, including all seven 3-pointers, but only led 31-28 on Anderson’s layup with about six minutes left. The lead changed hands three times in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the half and Nathan Adrian gave West Virginia a 42-39 lead at intermission with a late 3-pointer.

The Mountaineers pushed their lead to 49-41 on Henderson’s layup with about 15 minutes remaining and, after Fields’ jumper cut that lead to 60-58 with about 7 1/2 left, Harris answered with a 3-pointer. Staten not only had three baskets and hit 3-of-6 free throws in the final four-plus minutes, but he also took care of the ball against the Horned Frogs’ late pressure.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU hit 7-of-10 3-pointers in the first half and finished 9-of-19. ... Both teams struggled from the foul line, missing a combined 16 (TCU 10-of-17; West Virginia 19-of-28). ... The Mountaineers continue their road trip with a visit to Texas Tech on Monday while TCU hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.