Preview: West Virginia at Texas Tech

West Virginia attempts to finish off a road swing to the state of Texas in style when it visits Texas Tech on Monday. The Mountaineers began Big 12 play by beating Texas Christian on Saturday and look to add another victory further west in Lubbock. The Red Raiders began their conference slate in disappointing fashion by falling to Iowa State and have lost four of their last six contests.

The Mountaineers have a modest two-game winning streak following a stretch in which they lost four of six games. Big 12 assists leader Juwan Staten (16.2 points, 6.1 assists) fueled the victory over TCU by scoring 12 of his 15 points – including West Virginia’s final nine points – in the second half. “He had the ball the whole time, which is what we wanted,” Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said afterward. “He does a great job of getting it into the lane and getting to the basket and he’s hard to stay in front of.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (9-5, 1-0 Big 12): Leading scorer Eron Harris (18.6) didn’t start for the first time this season in the victory over TCU after dealing with the flu. He still played 33 minutes off the bench and scored 22 points for his fifth 20-point outing of the campaign. Harris has failed to reach double digits just once all season and leads the Mountaineers with 38 3-pointers, knocking down four or more on four occasions while shooting 46.9 percent from behind the arc.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (8-6, 0-1): The Red Raiders have two efficient offensive players in forwards Jaye Crockett (14.1, 59.2 percent shooting) and Jordan Tolbert (12.5, 60.5 percent) while players like guard Robert Turner (9.4 points) and guard Dusty Hannahs (7.7) step up from time to time. Hannahs scored 16 points in the loss to Iowa State but was bothered by things that led to a 15-point halftime deficit. “We feel like we can play with anybody, but just little errors is the fine line between winning and you can’t make the mistakes,” Hannahs said afterward. “We’ve gotten a lot better at toning down our mistakes and turnovers, but we’ve still got room for improvement.”

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia won both regular-season meetings last season before losing to the Red Raiders in the opening round of the Big 12 conference tournament.

2. Crockett is 17 points away from becoming the 36th player in Texas Tech history to score 1,000 career points.

3. Mountaineers F Devin Williams has four double-doubles and is the team’s leading rebounder (7.8).

PREDICTION: West Virginia 78, Texas Tech 74