Preview: West Virginia at Texas Tech

No. 15 West Virginia faces a quick turnaround from Saturday’s victory over TCU when it visits Texas Tech on Monday in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Gary Browne led the way in Saturday’s 78-67 win for sidelined leading scorer Juwan Staten (illness) as the Mountaineers scored 48 second-half points and wore down TCU in the final 10 minutes. Texas Tech looks to shake off a 70-61 loss to No. 10 Texas.

Foul trouble, turnovers and a five-minute stretch without a basket in the second half doomed the Red Raiders in their conference opener, sending Texas Tech to its third loss in the past four games. Leading scorer Devaugntah Williams scored three points against the Longhorns, eight below the freshman’s season average, and the Red Raiders’ starting five combined to shoot 9-of-29. West Virginia won its sixth game in a row Saturday thanks in part to Browne, who scored all 16 of his points in the final 11 minutes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (13-1, 1-0 Big 12): Staten, the Big 12 preseason player of the year who is third in the league in scoring (16.1), had appeared in 63 consecutive games until flu-like symptoms sidelined him Saturday. Devin Williams (14 points, eight rebounds) and Jevon Carter (six assists, six steals, four rebounds off the bench) took advantage of increased playing time to spark the Mountaineers. West Virginia lead the nation in steals (187) and offensive rebounding per game (18.3), recording 12 steals and 21 offensive boards Saturday.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-4, 0-1 Big 12): Freshman center Isaiah Manderson has scored 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting in his past two games, finishing with 12 points in 11 minutes against the Longhorns. Texas Tech leads the conference and is second nationally in free throws attempted (386), but is eighth in the league in shooting from the stripe (65.8 percent). The Red Raiders suffered their first home loss in 11 games Saturday and are in the midst of a difficult conference-opening slate, traveling to No. 14 Kansas on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech is last in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting (29.7 percent), hitting 17.7 percent of its attempts in the past four games.

2. West Virginia is second in the conference in scoring (78.9).

3. The Mountaineers lead the series 5-1, winning both meetings last season.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 68