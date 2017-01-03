Preview: West Virginia at Texas Tech

There might not be a more fitting nickname for a college basketball squad than No. 7 West Virginia's moniker of "Press Virginia." The Mountaineers lead the nation in steals and turnovers forced behind their electric pressing defense and look for their ninth consecutive victory when they visit Texas Tech on Tuesday for a Big 12 matchup.

West Virginia forces an astounding 25.7 turnovers per game and has racked up 175 steals while outscoring opponents by an average of 32.3 points. Guard Jevon Carter leads the pressure-based defense with 43 steals -- his 3.3 average per game ranks third nationally -- and six of his teammates have recorded at least 10 thefts. Texas Tech has been solid at taking care of the ball, averaging just 11.1 turnovers, and has thrived on winning the rebounding battle - an average edge of 11.6 per game. The Red Raiders won eight consecutive contests before opening Big 12 play with a 63-56 loss at Iowa State.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (12-1, 1-0 Big 12): The Mountaineers are playing just their third road game, but the other two results were impressive - a 66-57 win at Virginia on Dec. 3 and a 92-75 rout of Oklahoma State on Friday. Forward Esa Ahmad averages a team-leading 12.6 points while guard Daxter Miles Jr. (10.7), forward Nathan Adrian (10.4) and Carter (10.2) also are scoring in double digits. West Virginia averages 91.8 points per game while allowing only 59.5 and has recorded five wins by 40 or more.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-2, 0-1): The Red Raiders piled up victories against a soft non-conference slate but committed 15 turnovers against Iowa State and let a nine-point lead with just over nine minutes remaining slip away. "I think the biggest thing was our turnovers - we're not a team that can win with 15 turnovers," first-year coach Chris Beard, mindful that the pressure will be ratcheted up even more by the Mountaineers, told reporters. Guard Keenan Evans leads Texas Tech with a scoring average of 13.5 points, followed by forwards Anthony Livingston (13 points), Zach Smith (11.8, team-best eight rebounds) and Aaron Ross (11.5).

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia has won the last six meetings and holds a 9-1 series advantage over Texas Tech.

2. Smith has reached double digits in rebounds in three straight games and is averaging 12 boards in that span.

3. Mountaineers F Elijah Macon (knee) missed the contest against Oklahoma State and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 84, Texas Tech 73