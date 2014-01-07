West Virginia 89, Texas Tech 86 (OT): Juwan Staten scored 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting as the visiting Mountaineers slipped past the Red Raiders in Big 12 play.

Eron Harris added 18 points and Terry Henderson scored 16 as West Virginia (10-5, 2-0) won its third straight game. Devin Williams contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers, who never trailed in the extra session.

Jordan Tolbert had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Toddrick Gotcher added 17 points for Texas Tech (8-7, 0-2). Jaye Crockett scored 15 points but his tying 3-point attempt from the right corner at the end of overtime bounced off the rim.

West Virginia led most of the contest and Texas Tech finally caught the Mountaineers at 68 on a basket by Crockett with just under four minutes remaining in regulation. Crockett’s three-point play with 2:55 left put the Red Raiders ahead but West Virginia eventually tied the game at 77 on a 3-pointer by Henderson with 16.8 seconds left.

Staten scored 11 first-half points and Henderson added 10 as West Virginia took a 39-33 lead into the break. The Mountaineers scored the first five of the second half and took an 11-point lead on a 3-pointer by Harris.

GAME NOTEBOOK: G Dusty Hannahs added 14 points for the Red Raiders, who held a 35-26 advantage on the boards. … The 20-point outing is the fourth of the season for Staten. … Crockett raised his career point total to 998 as he closes in on becoming the 36th player in Texas Tech history to reach 1,000 in his career.