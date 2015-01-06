No. 14 West Virginia 78, Texas Tech 67: Juwan Staten shook off a slow start to score 13 of his 16 points in the second half as the visiting Mountaineers won their seventh in a row.

Staten, third in the Big 12 in scoring, missed seven of his first eight shots before going 5-of-7 from the field in the second half for West Virginia (14-1, 2-0). Devin Williams scored 11 of his 14 points after halftime while Gary Browne and Daxter Miles Jr. each added 12 points.

Freshman Devaugntah Williams matched his career high with 21 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and Toddrick Gotcher added a season-high 14 points for the Red Raiders (10-5, 0-2). Texas Tech finished with a season-high 22 turnovers in losing for the fourth time in five games.

Devaugntah Williams’ basket brought Texas Tech within 40-38 early in the second half before the Mountaineers put together a 15-2 run, featuring two jumpers and a 3-pointer from Staten, to take a 55-40 lead with 10 1/2 minutes to play. The Red Raiders trimmed the deficit to 57-49 on a pair of Keenan Evans free throws before Devin Williams scored on consecutive possessions to give West Virginia a 61-50 advantage with just under eight minutes left, and Texas Tech would get no closer than eight points.

The Mountaineers held Texas Tech without a field goal for more than eight minutes of the first half, using a 13-2 run to take a 23-13 lead on Miles’ basket with just under eight minutes before intermission. Gotcher led the Red Raiders back, hitting two 3-pointers while scoring eight consecutive points to tie the game at 23 before West Virginia nudged ahead 32-29 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Staten, who came into the game shooting 81.7 percent from the free-throw line, finished 3-of-8 from the stripe. … The Red Raiders had more turnovers (14) than field goals (nine) in the first half. … West Virginia coach Bob Huggins won his 754th career game, moving within one of Henry Iba for 13th on the all-time list.