Preview: West Virginia vs. Virginia

West Virginia has overwhelmed its first seven opponents with its constant pressure, but the 14th-ranked Mountaineers face their toughest test Tuesday against No. 10 Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The battle of contrasting styles matches the up-tempo Mountaineers against the controlled Cavaliers, who rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense at 57.5 points per game.

Both teams figure to be at full strength as Virginia starting point guard London Perrantes is expected to return after missing the last two games due an appendectomy. Backup Darius Thompson played well in wins over Ohio State and William and Mary as the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games while showing the ability to score in transition. Virginia may need to play at a faster pace against the Mountaineers, who rank 10th nationally in scoring offense at 88.4 points per game. If the Cavaliers focus on stopping West Virginia’s post players, as expected, the Mountaineers will need to improve on their 28.5 percent shooting from 3-point range.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (7-0): Forward Brandon Watkins, who missed the first six games while recovering from off-season knee surgery, played 17 minutes in last Saturday’s 87-54 win over Kennesaw State and had six points, six rebounds and a blocked shot. Watkins rejoined a formidable frontcourt that includes Nathan Adrian, Jonathan Holton and Elijah Macon, along with 6-foot-9 Devin Williams, who scored a career-high 26 points against Kennesaw State and leads the team in scoring (18.7) and rebounding (10.7). Guard Daxter Miles Jr. averages 13.3 points for the Mountaineers, whose 23.4 turnovers forced per game lead the nation.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (7-1): Few teams are as well-suited to handle West Virginia’s pressure as Virginia, which is first in the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 7.4. The versatile Thompson has scored in double figures in three consecutive games and guard Malcolm Brogdon averages a team-high 17.3 points for the Cavaliers, who matched a season low with six turnovers and never trailed in last Saturday’s 67-52 victory over William and Mary. Forward Anthony Gill averages 12.6 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds to lead the frontcourt, which includes 7-foot center Mike Tobey, a New York native shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The all-time series is tied at eight wins apiece, with Virginia winning the last meeting 56-55 on Jan. 15, 1985.

2. Virginia is shooting 75.8 percent from the foul line compared to 69.8 for West Virginia.

3. West Virginia is 27-0 over the last two seasons when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Virginia 76, West Virginia 71