Preview: West Virginia at Virginia

Sixth-ranked Virginia showed it has the ability to rally from a double-digit margin against a strong team last time out and gets a major ball handling test Saturday when No. 19 West Virginia pays a visit for the first time in 41 years. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half before battling back to beat Ohio State 63-61 on Wednesday, and faces a West Virginia team that leads the nation in turnovers forced.

Senior point guard London Perrantes scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Virginia, which is averaging just 8.7 turnovers per contest – second-least in the nation entering Thursday’s games. Perrantes did cough the ball up four times against Ohio State and must be sharper against the Mountaineers, who forced a school-record 40 turnovers in the 108-61 victory over Manhattan on Monday. The win came three days after West Virginia suffered its only loss to Temple 81-77 when it shot 32.3 percent in the first half and had 16 turnovers overall. “I thought we played pretty hard and we took better care of the ball for the most part (against Manhattan),” said Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins, who was a player for West Virginia the last time it visited Charlottesville, Va.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (5-1): Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad drained all seven of his shots from the field against Manhattan and scored 19 points for the second straight game to push his season average to 13.2 – second on the team. “He gets better all the time,” Huggins told reporters. “. … We all know he’s a talented guy and I really think he’s got a great advantage (in the Big 12) being a 6-7 three-man because there aren’t very many of them.” Senior forward Nathan Adrian leads the team is scoring (13.5) - after finishing eighth last season - rebounding (7.7) and assists (4.2).

ABOUT VIRGINIA (7-0): The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense (44.1) and stood fourth in field-goal percentage defense (33.1) even after Ohio State registered 32 points in the paint on Wednesday. Virginia must win with a collective effort on the offensive end but will need consistent productivity from Perrantes, who averages team highs of 10.6 points and four assists while draining 14-of-35 beyond the arc. Junior guard Marial Shayok, who is second on the team in scoring (9.3), has averaged five points in his last three outings after scoring 12.5 per game the first four.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers have won 24 straight home games and welcome the Mountaineers to Charlottesville for the first time since 1975 when Virginia won 87-79.

2. The Mountaineers have won seven of their last nine games against ACC teams, but Virginia leads the all-time series 9-8 after a 70-54 win last December.

3. West Virginia junior G Jevon Carter leads the team with 18 steals as 14 different players have at least one.

