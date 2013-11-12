Preview: West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Two teams who came out of their openers with opposite emotions tangle when West Virginia visits Virginia Tech for a Tuesday matinee. West Virginia shot a much-improved 56 percent from the field to beat Mount St. Mary’s 77-62 on Friday, and the Hokies missed several chances late in dropping a 64-63 decision to South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Virginia Tech must raise its game on the perimeter against the Mountaineers’ backcourt duo of Juwan Staten and Eron Harris.

Staten made 7-of-10 from the field and scored a career-best 22 points while Harris poured in 19 in the opener for the Mountaineers, who finished last season with seven straight defeats. Virginia Tech’s second-year coach James Johnson would like his team to push the tempo more, and he has several 3-point threats to spot up on the break. Cadarian Raines showed he can provide offense inside as well after producing 17 points Saturday for the Hokies.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (1-0): The Mountaineers shot only 40.8 percent from the field last season, so the more efficient offensive performance in the opener was a welcome occurrence. Harris was the leading scorer as a freshman in 2012-13 at 9.8 per contest and five of the top nine point producers return. The status of sophomore guard Terry Henderson, who averaged eight points last season, is uncertain due to a shin injury while freshmen Nathan Adrian and Brandon Watkins combined for 21 points in their career debuts.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (0-1): Perhaps the biggest problem for the Hokies in their opener was on the free-throw line where they only went 9-of-18. Raines and Joey van Zegeren, who collected seven rebounds and five blocked shots, gave Virginia Tech some inside presence, which will bode well for a potentially strong perimeter group. Senior Jarell Eddie had a team-high 18 points, but made only 6-of-21 from the field, and talented newcomers Ben Emelogu, Adam Smith and Devin Wilson were a combined 6-of-17.

TIP-INS

1. Staten’s basket with 5 seconds left gave West Virginia a 68-67 victory over the Hokies last season in the first meeting since both were in the Big East in 2003-04.

2. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has 724 career wins, tied for 18th all time with DePaul’s Ray Meyer among Division I coaches.

3. Virginia Tech F C.J. Barksdale will serve the second of a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 70