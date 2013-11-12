(Updated: CHANGES block total for the first two games in notebook......)

Virginia Tech 87, West Virginia 82: Freshman captain Ben Emelogu scored a game-high 22 points and Adam Smith had 19 as the Hokies rallied from a 17-point deficit in the first half to outlast the visiting Mountaineers.

Smith had seven of the last nine points for Virginia Tech (1-1), including a big three-point play with 33 seconds left for an 83-79 lead. Freshman Devin Wilson made two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal it for the Hokies and finished with 16 points while Jarell Eddie added 10.

Remi Dibo led the way with 17 points and drained a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to bring West Virginia (1-1) within 83-82. Eron Harris recorded 16 points, Gary Browne 15 and Juwan Staten contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Mountaineers.

Browne had all eight of his first-half points as West Virginia went on a 13-2 run to build a 29-12 advantage – its biggest of the opening 20 minutes. Emelogu had 13 points in the opening half, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cap a 12-1 surge, as the Hokies crept within 41-36 at intermission.

Smith drained a 3-pointer and Wilson capped the run with a three-point play as Virginia Tech scored 13 of the first 14 points of the second half to go ahead 49-42. West Virginia battled back and took a 77-76 lead after a 3-pointer from Nathan Adrian with 2:31 left before Eddie’s jumper and a driving basket by Smith put the Hokies up for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech finished with 13 blocks, led by five from Cadarian Raines, and has 19 in its first two games. … West Virginia F Devin Williams led all rebounders with 11. … Virginia Tech F C.J. Barksdale served the second of his three-game suspension for violating team rules and Hokies G Marquis Rankin missed his second straight contest for personal reasons.