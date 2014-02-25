Preview: Wichita State at Bradley

A common refrain among Wichita State naysayers is that it ”hasn’t played anyone,‘’ but the Shockers haven’t lost to anyone either. Wichita State will try to become the first team to start 30-0 since UNLV began the 2000-01 season with 34 victories when it visits Bradley on Tuesday. The Shockers continue to prove last year’s NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance was no fluke after winning 13 of their 16 Missouri Valley Conference games by double digits, and all but one by at least seven points.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall acknowledged his team is ”all business‘’ as the Shockers continue to handle the pressure of being the nation’s only undefeated club with ease. “We’re going to get every team’s best shot,” Shockers senior guard Nick Wiggins - brother of Kansas freshman phenom Andrew Wiggins - told the Wichita Eagle prior to Saturday’s 83-54 victory over Drake. “Someone wants to knock us off.” Bradley, which lost the first meeting 72-50 and has dropped eight straight to Wichita State, improved to 6-2 at home in the MVC when it snapped a three-game losing streak with a 55-38 victory over last-place Loyola (Ill.) on Saturday.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (29-0, 16-0 MVC): Junior guard Tekele Cotton (10.4 points per game) recorded career highs of 21 points and seven steals Saturday, prompting Marshall to ask reporters: “Was there two Tekele Cottons out there?” Senior forward Cleanthony Early should have extra energy after getting into foul trouble against Drake and scoring a season-low three points in 17 minutes. The Shockers have won by an average of 15 points this season.

ABOUT BRADLEY (12-17, 7-9): The Braves are led by senior guard Walt Lemon Jr., the only MVC player in the top five in scoring (third at 17.7 points per game), assists (fifth, 3.9) and steals (second, 2.3), and the conference’s active career scoring leader. Bradley averages 63.8 points - 317th-best among the 345 Division I teams - and faces the nation’s No. 16 team in scoring defense (60.8). The Braves boast the No. 2 defense in the MVC at 65.5 points allowed per game.

TIP-INS

1. Shockers sophomore G Ron Baker (13 points per game) is 42-2 as a starter, the losses coming against Tennessee and Louisville in the Final Four.

2. Wichita State, which leads the MVC in free throw percentage at 74.1, has nine players averaging at least 12 minutes

3. Bradley, which is 9-3 this season when scoring 65 or more points, was the last school to compile a perfect record in the MVC, going 16-0 in 1985-86.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 75, Bradley 63