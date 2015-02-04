Preview: Wichita State at Bradley

Wichita State looks to bounce back from its first regular-season league loss in 23 months when it visits Missouri Valley Conference rival Bradley on Wednesday night. The Shockers had a 27-game MVC winning streak snapped by then-No. 18 Northern Iowa on Saturday - a loss that dropped the Shockers five spots to No. 17 in the Top 25 coaches poll. It also halted a nine-game winning streak for Wichita State, which included a 20-point victory over Bradley.

Although the Shockers dropped into a tie with Northern Iowa for first place in the conference, they are facing one of their favorite opponents in the Braves, having won 10 consecutive meetings. Bradley was limited to a season-low 43 points at Wichita State on Jan. 7 and has been held under 60 points six times during its current 1-7 swoon. The Braves led the Shockers by a point with just under 12 1/2 minutes to play before managing only one field goal in more than 10 minutes.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (19-3, 9-1 MVC): Burly forward Darius Carter has not played more than 18 minutes in each of the last four games due to a combination of back problems and foul issues. The 6-7, 245-pound senior averaged 16.3 points over a six-game stretch - including 19 and seven rebounds against Bradley - but has been limited to a combined 16 points and eight boards over the past three games. Bench production has also been an issue in the past two games, with Wichita State’s reserves combining for seven points in each contest.

ABOUT BRADLEY (7-16, 2-8): With leading scorer Warren Jones and fellow guards Omari Grier and Ka‘Darryl Bell suspended for Saturday’s loss at Indiana State due to their roles in an off-campus incident, Bradley received a strong performance from seldom-used junior Anthony Fields. Fields, who had not scored more than two points in a game this season, netted a career-high 11 points. “When you sit around and wait your turn, preparation and opportunity are what I was thinking about,” Fields told reporters. “I’ve put in a lot of work in the gym preparing.”

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State leading scorer Ron Baker needs 20 points to become the 43rd player in school history to reach 1,000.

2. Grier will return to the lineup Wednesday but Jones and Bell remain on suspension.

3. The Shockers can match their longest winning streak against a league foe - an 11-game run versus Drake from 1981-86.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 66, Bradley 46