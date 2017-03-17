Preview: Wichita State vs. Dayton

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

Wichita State won 30 games, but that was only good enough to earn a No. 10 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers, who won both the regular season and tournament titles in the Missouri Valley Conference, will take on seventh-seeded Dayton on Friday in Indianapolis.

Wichita State is making its sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and needs to avoid looking ahead to a possible revenge game against No. 2 seed Kentucky. The Shockers were an undefeated No. 1 seed in 2014 when they fell 78-76 in the second round against an eighth-seeded Wildcats squad. The Flyers won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and bring plenty of experience with seniors Charles Cooke, Kendall Pollard and Scoochie Smith guiding the school to its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Dayton will need to turn its momentum quickly after a disappointing end to the season that saw it drop the regular-season finale to George Washington before bowing out against ninth-seeded Davidson in its first A-10 tournament game.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (30-4): The Shockers were knocked down the seeding despite their 30-win pedigree because of a weak strength of schedule, but coach Gregg Marshall doesn't see any difference between his team this year and clubs of the past few seasons. "We had an undefeated team, and we have a team that went to the Final Four," Marshall told reporters. "This team's comparable. It really is. We've got so many weapons defensively. We play hard, try to play smart. ... We're very deep, pretty big, athletic, skilled, and talented. It's a good formula." Wichita State does not have a player averaging more than Markis McDuffie's 11.8 points but has five players averaging at least 9.2.

ABOUT DAYTON (24-7): The Flyers won nine straight before stumbling down the stretch but remain confident behind seniors like Cooke, who leads the team in scoring at an average of 16.1 points and recorded double figures in each of the last nine games. Smith, who is third on the team in scoring (13.5) and paces Dayton in assists (4.5), and Cooke combined for 26 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season but Pollard was held to four points on 2-of-7 shooting as the seventh-seeded Flyers fell to No. 10 seed Syracuse 70-51. Pollard and Smith were freshmen on the 2013-14 squad that reached the Elite Eight and helped the team win two games in the Tournament as sophomores in 2014-15.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State is riding a 15-game winning streak.

2. Flyers senior G Kyle Davis is shooting a team-best 55.8 percent from the floor but went a combined 2-of-9 in the last two games.

3. The Shockers won their opening game in each of their last four trips to the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 72, Dayton 71