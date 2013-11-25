Preview: Wichita State vs. DePaul

With its stifling defense looking strong early, No. 16 Wichita State will hope to keep its undefeated record intact when it faces DePaul at the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Monday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The Shockers have allowed an average of just 57.2 points in five wins, with their defensive effort keyed by Cleanthony Early’s rebounding (7.4 per game) and Fred VanVleet’s agility (2.8 steals). That duo also leads Wichita State in scoring, averaging 14.8 and 14.6 points, respectively.

DePaul has rebounded nicely after suffering a home loss to Southern Mississippi, winning back-to-back contests over Wright State and Milwaukee. Senior forward Cleveland Melvin was vital in both efforts, scoring 20-plus points and averaging 11 rebounds in the two victories. Melvin has been a popular target of another senior in Brandon Young, who has averaged 4.8 assists to go with 15.8 points so far.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DEPAUL (3-1): Melvin and Young were the team’s leading scorers last year, but the Blue Demons will need more than that to compete in the new-look Big East. The good news for coach Oliver Purnell is that he’s gotten production out of freshmen Tommy Hamilton IV and Billy Garrett Jr. The duo is averaging 10.3 and 7.0 points, respectively.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (5-0): The Shockers lost three of their top five scorers from last year’s Final Four team, but they have looked rock solid in five victories to open the season. Early was the team’s leading scorer last season and is filling that role again, but the biggest surprise has been the improvement of Van Vleet. The sophomore played 16.2 minutes per game last season, but he has posted 29 assists against just nine turnovers thus far.

TIP-INS

1. The two teams met in the Cancun Challenge last season, with Wichita State claiming a 75-62 victory.

2. DePaul has made a 3-pointer in 615 straight games dating back to Feb. 16, 1993.

3. Wichita State 3-point specialist Ron Baker is 12-for-24 from beyond the arc this season.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 78, DePaul 63