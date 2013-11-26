(Updated: RECASTS 2nd sentence in 3rd graph CORRECTS Shockers turnovers in 5th graph)

No. 12 Wichita State 90, DePaul 72: Ron Baker equaled his career high with 21 points as the Shockers had their way with the Blue Demons in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Tekele Cotton (17 points, seven rebounds) and Cleanthony Early (15, seven) were the other main contributors for Wichita State (6-0), which will face Brigham Young in the championship game Tuesday. Baker and Cotton made seven field goals each.

Brandon Young was the leader with 16 points for DePaul (3-2), which plays Texas in the consolation game Tuesday. Young also shared the team rebounding lead with five while Tommy Hamilton IV added 14 points for the Blue Demons.

Wichita State blew the game open in the latter part of the first half, finishing the frame on a 30-13 run to establish a 52-34 halftime lead. Three Shockers went into double-figure scoring in the first half alone, with Cotton (13), Baker (11) and Early (11) all contributing to the Shockers’ 63.3 field-goal percentage.

The Blue Demons briefly closed the gap to 13, but couldn’t get any closer. The Shockers refused to make mistakes to allow DePaul back in the game, finishing with six turnovers and shooting 25-of-37 from the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State improved to 35-1 under coach Gregg Marshall when scoring 80-plus points. … Young passed Rod Strickland for 13th place on the all-time scoring list at DePaul. … Former Shocker great Xavier McDaniel was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City earlier this weekend as part of the event.