Preview: Wichita State at Detroit

Wichita State will try for its first road win of the season when it faces Detroit on Saturday afternoon. The 11th-ranked Shockers, who won their 22nd straight home game when they defeated previously unbeaten Seton Hall, 77-68, on Tuesday, are playing just their second road contest of the season. They lost their previous one in overtime at No. 14 Utah, 69-68.

Wichita State will be facing a Detroit team that is 4-1 at home this season and has won five of its last six games, including a 67-57 victory over South Florida on Saturday. The teams last met during the 2012-13 season as part of the ESPN BracketBusters with the Shockers pulling out a 94-79 victory. Detroit hasn’t defeated the Wichita State, which holds a 13-7 series edge, since the 1956-57 season, 82-75.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (6-1): Guard Fred VanVleet, a preseason All-American, is averaging 13.3 points and five assists and already has 18 steals this season. Junior Ron Baker leads the team in scoring (18.4) and has connected on 21-of-39 3-pointers (53.8 percent). Sophomore Darius Carter has helped soften the loss of NBA draft pick Cleanthony Early up front, averaging 11.4 points and five rebounds, including 16 points and a season-high 12 boards in the win over Seton Hall.

ABOUT DETROIT (6-3): The Titans rank among the top-25 in the nation in three different categories: turnover margin (plus-5.4), steals (9.4) and free-throw shooting (75.3). Juwan Howard Jr., the 6-foot-5 son of former NBA and Fab Five star Juwan Howard, leads the team in scoring (18.7) and is second in rebounding (4.6). Freshman swingman Paris Bass (12.3) and guard Anton Wilson (12.7) also are averaging in double figures with Bass also grabbing a team-best 5.9 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has led at halftime in 17 straight games dating back to a Feb. 11, 2014 contest against Southern Illinois.

2. The Shockers are 127-25 (83.5 percent), the best winning percentage of any Division I team, since the start of the 2010-11 season.

3. Howard needs four points to become the 39th Titan to score 1,000 points in a career.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 74, Detroit 63