No. 11 Wichita State 77, Detroit 68: Ron Baker scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the visiting Shockers rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit.

Darius Carter finished with 18 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and Tekele Cotton and Fred VanVleet each added 11 points for Wichita State (7-1). VanVleet also had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Shockers, who improved to 39-9 on the road since the start of the 2010-11 season, the best mark in Division I.

Juwan Howard Jr. scored a game-high 27 points and Paris Bass and Matthew Grant each chipped in with 12 points for Detroit (6-4). The Titans struggled with Wichita State’s press down the stretch and finished with 13 turnovers.

Wichita State connected on its first four 3-point tries, including a pair by Baker, to jump out to a 16-5 lead in the first five minutes. Detroit chipped away at the lead and closed to within two on a 3-pointer by Howard before Carter hit a jumper just before the buzzer to give the Shockers a 35-31 halftime edge.

Detroit, paced by five points by Howard, opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take 43-37 lead with 15:54 to go, and led by as many as 54-44 after a 3-pointer by Brandan Kearney. But Wichita State regained control with an 18-6 run over the next seven minutes, capped by a 3-pointer by Baker, and Detroit never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Howard, the son of former NBA and Fab Five star Juwan Howard, became the 39th Titan to score 1,000 points in a career when he connected on a jumper early in the first half. ... Wichita State has led at halftime in 18 consecutive games dating back to a Feb. 11, 2014 contest against Southern Illinois. ... The Shockers won despite connecting on16-of-25 free throws.