Preview: Wichita State at Drake

Wichita State heads into Saturday’s game at Drake as one of the nation’s three remaining unbeaten teams, leading many to ask if the fourth-ranked Shockers can finish the regular season without a loss. According to senior forward Cleanthony Early, who leads the team in scoring (15.7) and rebounding (6.8), the Shockers have a solid chance. “I can’t say it’s guaranteed,” Early told ESPN The Magazine. “But if we can continue to work then the only team that can beat Wichita State is Wichita State.”

Early had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 70-55 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday, when the Shockers joined Larry Bird’s Indiana State squad of 1978-79 as the only Missouri Valley Conference team to open a season 20-0. The biggest question about Wichita State surrounds its schedule, which is considerably weaker this season with Creighton leaving the MVC for the Big East. The Shockers posted a five-point victory over Saint Louis in December, but the rest of the schedule features unremarkable victories over opponents such as Alabama, DePaul, Davidson and Tulsa.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, KS22 (Wichita State)

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (20-0, 7-0 MVC): While Early made six 3-pointers to lead the Shockers’ attack against Illinois State, guard Tekele Cotton (9.4 points per game) delivered one of the top plays of the season with a monster dunk. Sophomore point guard Fred Van Vleet is only 5-11, but the sophomore point guard has engineered the Shockers’ record-setting start by posting a 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. “He’s a leader, a competitor and a warrior,” coach Gregg Marshall told cbssports.com. “I knew he was good and that he’d be good. But I didn’t know he’d be this good already.”

ABOUT DRAKE (11-8, 2-5): The Bulldogs are the second-most accurate 3-point shooting team in the conference at 39.5 percent, but are facing the league’s best 3-point defense. Guard Richard Carter, averaging a team-high 17.9 points along with 3.7 rebounds, helped the Bulldogs snap a five-game losing streak with 12 points in Wednesday’s 57-54 victory at Southern Illinois. Senior wing Aaron Hawley, who made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points against Southern Illinois, has opened league play on a tear by averaging 15.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State is ranked first nationally in road winning percentage over the past three-plus seasons with a 32-8 mark.

2. Drake lost both meetings against Wichita State last season by an average of 13.5 points.

3. Wichita State G Ron Baker, who is 33-2 as a starter, averages 13.7 points while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 73, Drake 61