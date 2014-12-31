Preview: Wichita State at Drake

Wichita State will try to match the longest Missouri Valley Conference road-winning streak in nearly 70 years Wednesday afternoon when the No. 16 Shockers meet Drake in the conference opener for both teams. Wichita State has won nine straight road games in MVC play, one short of the 10-game streak Creighton put together from 1941-46. The Shockers will also be looking to bounce back from a shocking loss to George Washington in the final of the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas Day.

Drake has a solid 7-footer in Jacob Enevold Jensen, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in the last three games and produced four steals in an 83-54 loss to No. 9 Iowa State on Dec. 20. Wichita State doesn’t have a starter taller than 6-7 so they’ll either need to counter with 6-10 backup center Rauno Nurger or hope their starting group forces Drake to go small. The Shockers haven’t gone up against a true starting center since Dec. 6 against Saint Louis and 6-11, 250-pound John Manning wasn’t as big or skilled as Jensen.

TV: 6:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (10-2): Ron Baker continues to lead the Shockers in scoring at 16.6 points a game but hit his first shooting slump in Hawaii, converting 3-for-17 from 3-point distance the last two games and scoring a season-low nine points in the loss to George Washington. Baker has failed to get to the free-throw line twice season and those games represented the two losses by the Shockers. Fred VanVleet continues to handle the point-guard duties to near perfection, collecting 17 assists with two turnovers in the three games in Hawaii to put him 10th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

ABOUT DRAKE (3-9): Los Angeles native Gary Ricks Jr. and fellow guard Reed Timmer lead the Bulldogs in scoring at 11.2 points a game. Timmer has been wildly inconsistent this season, scoring 19 points in two of the last three games with a five-point effort in between. He’s had five other games in which he has surpassed his current scoring average and five games with six points or less.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers haven’t lost two in a row in nearly two years.

2. Wichita State finished regular-season nonconference play with two or fewer losses for the fourth consecutive year.

3. Drake G Chris Caird shot 8-for-15 from 3-point range the first three games of the season, but is 9-for-22 in the ensuing nine games.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 81, Drake 66