Preview: Wichita State at Drake

Wichita State attempts to rebound from its first Missouri Valley Conference loss in more than a year when it visits struggling Drake on Tuesday. The 24th-ranked Shockers were stunned 58-53 by Illinois State on Saturday after winning 19 straight league games dating back to Jan. 31, 2015.

Wichita State allowed a 16-point, second-half lead get away while falling in Missouri Valley regular-season play for only the second time in three seasons. Senior guard Evan Wessel said one of the pitfalls for the Shockers is that their arrival in town signifies an opportunity for other conference schools to record a big upset. “We see everyone - maybe not sell out - but bringing a lot more fans (than usual) to their games,” Wessel said in a press conference. “We’ve still just got to get back on track, learn from the film and see where we can get better. We have to keep the mindset that the next game is the most important game on our schedule.” The Bulldogs are struggling under third-year coach Ray Giacoletti, losing 15 of their last 17 contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Cox Channel Kansas (Wichita State), Mediacom MC 22 (Drake), ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (17-6, 11-1 Missouri Valley): Ron Baker averages a team-best 14 points and ranks 13th in school history with 1,467 - four behind Shockers legend and former NBA player Cliff Levingston (1979-82). Fred VanVleet averages 12.9 points and a team-leading 5.7 assists but struggled badly in the loss to Illinois State, scoring seven points on 2-of-10 shooting. Wichita State shoots just 33.8 percent from 3-point range and was a woeful 6-of-27 against the Redbirds.

ABOUT DRAKE (6-18, 1-11): Leading scorer Reed Timmer averages 17.5 points but experienced his worst game of the season when the Bulldogs lost 67-47 to the Shockers on Dec. 31 in Wichita. Timmer, a sophomore guard, recorded seven points on 1-of-5 shooting - scoring in single digits for the only time this season. Kale Abrahamson ranks second on the team at 12.2 points and has knocked down a club-leading 50 3-pointers, while Graham Woodward has made 49 shots from beyond the arc and averages 11.7 points.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has won eight consecutive meetings and 14 of the last 16.

2. Abrahamson, who scored a career-best 41 points against Western Kentucky on Nov. 23, has failed to reach double digits in eight of his last nine games.

3. VanVleet ranks ninth in Missouri Valley history with 573 career assists - 22 behind Billy Wright (1992-96) of Bradley for eighth.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 72, Drake 46