No. 16 Wichita State 66, Drake 58: Ron Baker scored a season-high 23 points and the visiting Shockers held on to win the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Tekele Cotton matched his season high with 17 points for Wichita State, which won its 10th straight MVC road game to tie the program record. Fred VanVleet added seven points and Darius Carter contributed seven rebounds for the Shockers (11-2, 1-0).

Drake 7-foot center Jacob Enevold Jensen had 12 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and three blocks. Gary Ricks Jr. missed his first seven field-goal attempts before finishing with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting for the Bulldogs (3-10, 0-1).

Drake trailed by 10 for the first time after Baker sank a 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining but cut the deficit back to four twice and had two opportunities to get back within two but Jordan Daniels missed a layup and Reed Timmer missed a 3-pointer. Baker then converted a layup to extend the lead back to seven with 1:05 on the clock and the Bulldogs didn’t get any closer than six.

Drake was within four coming out of halftime and tied the score at 34 on a 3-pointer by Ricks with 14:04 left. The Bulldogs tied the score once more at 38 with 12:32 left but Wichita State followed with a 10-3 run capped by Corey Henderson Jr.’s 3-pointer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cotton recorded his career high of 21 points in a 29-point win against Drake in February. … The Shockers were forced to return to Wichita Airport and make an emergency landing when they departed for Drake after a sensor malfunctioned in the landing gear. … The Shockers avoided losing two straight games for the first time in nearly two years.