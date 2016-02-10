No. 25 Wichita State rebounds with win over Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Wichita State’s checklist was short on Tuesday. The 25th-ranked Shockers had to rebound and they had to play better against a zone defense.

Those shortcomings led to a rare February loss three days earlier, something the Shockers put behind them emphatically with a 74-48 win over Drake at the Knapp Center.

“I wanted to see us execute better,” senior guard Ron Baker said. “I wanted to come out with an aggressive mindset, yet play a little smarter.”

The Shockers (18-6, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference) did all that to register their largest win at the Knapp Center and beat the Bulldogs (6-19, 1-12) for the ninth straight time.

Wichita State can clinch its third straight MVC title -- and fourth in five seasons -- with three more wins.

“It’s good to get back on the winning side,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “We were more aggressive against their zone defense. We got more stops. They only had 11 baskets.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wichita State at Drake

Wichita State quickly knocked back the Bulldogs (6-19, 1-12) to erase the disappointment of Saturday’s 58-53 loss at Illinois State, its first in February since 2013.

The Shockers held Drake to a season-low 25 percent shooting. The Bulldogs, who were 4-for-18 from 3-point range, committed 15 turnovers. After being out-rebounded in the two previous games, the Shockers won that battle 39-30 and limited Drake to six offensive rebounds.

“We had three or four plays at the rim where we couldn’t finish or they made a great block,” Drake coach Ray Giacoletti. “They’re long and athletic.”

Wichita State, after missing 13 of 14 3-pointers in the second half of Saturday’s loss, made 9 of 21. Baker and sophomore center Shaq Morris scored 11 points apiece for Wichita State, which had five players score between seven and 11 points.

Senior guard Fred VanVleet handed out five assists.

Sophomore guard Reed Timmer led the Bulldogs with 20 points. The Shockers held Drake’s other four starters to 6 of 28 shooting.

The Shockers, after leading 44-21 at halftime, maintained that edge throughout the second half. Marshall began clearing his bench with around 10 minutes to play.

Drake started in a zone defense and switch to man to man down 9-3. It continued to change defenses, sometimes throwing in a press, in an effort to confuse and slow Wichita State.

While it may have kept the game close for a few minutes, the Shockers soon got rolling on offense and choked off the Bulldogs’ scoring to produce fast-break baskets.

“We got some good looks inside and out,” Marshall said. “The ball was moving early in the possession. We had a good flow.”

Drake ended the half missing 15 of its final 16 shots. The Bulldogs made 5 of 23 shots and committed nine turnovers.

Wichita State made 17 of 30 shots and committed three turnovers in the first half. Morris and Ron Baker scored eight points apiece for the Shockers.

Timmer scored 11 to lead Drake.

NOTES: WSU senior G Fred VanVleet played with five stitches in his lip after taking an elbow from a teammate in Monday’s practice. ... Drake senior G Karl Madison played on the 2012 team that defeated the Shockers, making him the lone Bulldog with a win in the series. ... WSU sophomore F Rashard Kelly grabbed a career-high eight rebounds, one more than his previous high.