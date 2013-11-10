No. 16 Wichita State 93, Emporia State 50: Cleanthony Early scored 21 points and Ron Baker added 17 as the host Shockers rolled past the Division II Hornets.

Fred VanVleet contributed 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals as Wichita State (1-0) began the follow-up to last season’s stellar campaign. The Shockers went 30-9 last season and reached the Final Four for just the second time in school history.

Terrence Moore scored 15 points and Kaleb Wright added 12 for Emporia State, which committed 23 turnovers. The contest was an exhibition game for the Hornets and doesn’t count in their record.

Emporia State trailed by just four points 9 1/2 minutes into the game before Wichita State caught fire. Early connected on a 3-pointer to start a 11-2 run to give the Shockers a 26-13 lead and a 12-2 burst a short time later boosted the lead to 21 points.

Wichita State led 49-26 at halftime and stretched the lead to 68-30 five-plus minutes into the second half and continued to pour it on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baker went 7-of-9 from the field and recorded six assists. … Emporia State C Paul Bunch didn’t score and had just two rebounds one day after having 20 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in an exhibition win over Missouri-Kansas City. … Wichita State was 25-of-33 from the free-throw line, while the Hornets were 8-of-11.