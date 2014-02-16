Preview: Wichita State at Evansville

Wichita State’s pursuit of perfection continues Sunday when it visits Evansville, which has given the Shockers all sorts of issues recently. After opening last season 15-1 and 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, Wichita State was upended at Evansville before later losing to the Aces at home to end a five-game winning streak. Although Evansville has fallen in the conference standings this season, it also gave the Shockers all they could handle in the first meeting at Wichita on Feb. 1, leading by as many as 15 points early on before fading in an 81-67 defeat.

The second-ranked Shockers have faced challenges from every opponent since, winning their next three by an average of nine points and surviving some sloppy play to secure a 78-67 win over Southern Illinois on Tuesday. Ron Baker scored 19 points and Cleanthony Early added 18 as Wichita State became the 25th team in NCAA history to start 26-0. Evansville snapped a four-game slide with a wild 104-98 overtime win Wednesday against Illinois State, which rallied from 25 points down in the second half before falling short.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (26-0, 13-0 MVC): The Shockers have matched the NCAA’s best start since the 2004-05 Illinois team that began 29-0 and are five wins away from becoming the first squad since St. Joseph’s the year before to carry a perfect mark through the regular season. And with each historical marker comes a stiffer challenge from conference foes itching to be the one to end the streak - Wichita State has trailed at halftime nine times this season, including Tuesday against the Salukis and in the previous matchup with Evansville. The Shockers survived against the Aces due to two of their strengths, winning the rebounding battle 40-29 and going 24-for-33 at the line.

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (11-15, 4-9): Defending the Aces starts and ends with D.J. Balentine, who had 26 points in the loss to Wichita State earlier this month and produced 38 in the win over Illinois State. Balentine, who leads all scorers in MVC play at 23.6 points per game, is the only Evansville player averaging in double figures. Center Egidijus Mockevicius has done a bit more to help out lately, averaging 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and three blocks in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Baker and Early are both 46-for-130 from 3-point range this season.

2. Shockers F Darius Carter is averaging 13.5 points - more than five above his season average - on 11-for-14 shooting in his last two games.

3. Evansville is first in the conference in made free throws and last in made 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 78, Evansville 68