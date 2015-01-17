Preview: Wichita State at Evansville

Wichita State looks to extend its impressive mark in Missouri Valley Conference play when it visits pesky Evansville on Saturday. The No. 14 Shockers have won 23 consecutive conference contests, the longest streak in the league since 1925. Wichita State is coming off a 67-55 win over Southern Illinois on Wednesday behind a career-best 25 points from Darius Carter, while Evansville posted a 56-54 victory over Missouri State on D.J. Balentine’s tie-breaking jumper with six seconds left.

The Shockers are tied with Indiana State for first place in the Missouri Valley and each of their last three wins have been by double digits. Carter was 11-of-15 shooting in his stellar performance but took a blow to the head late in the contest and departed. “His eye is swollen up, scratched up,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. “But he was fantastic.”

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (15-2, 5-0 Missouri Valley): Guard Ron Baker leads in scoring (16.2) and 3-point baskets (40) and ranks ninth in school history with 138 3-pointers, two behind eighth-place Ryan Herrs (1992-96). Point guard Fred VanVleet is averaging 10.7 points and a team-high 5.6 assists but has struggled with his shooting at 39.2 percent. Carter is averaging 12.5 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds, and guard Tekele Cotton chips in with 10.1 points per game.

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (13-4, 3-2): Balentine fuels the attack as the 6-2 guard has taken more than twice as many shots as any other player while leading the team in scoring (20.5) and assists (3.7). Egidijus Mockevicius has been superb in the frontcourt, shooting 64.9 percent from the field while averaging 13.7 points and leading the squad in double-doubles (13), rebounds (10.9) and blocked shots (44). Guard Mislav Brzoja contributes 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, and swingman Blake Simmons averages eight points.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers went 3-0 against Evansville last season, but the Purple Aces won both matchups the previous season.

2. Evansville is 7-2 at home, with the losses coming against Murray State and Loyola (Ill.).

3. Wichita State is 42-9 on the road since the start of the 2010-11 campaign.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 70, Evansville 61