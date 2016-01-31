Preview: Wichita State at Evansville

No. 25 Wichita State attempts to secure its 11th consecutive victory when it visits Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference play on Sunday. The Shockers have posted nine double-digit victories during the 10-game winning streak and their only single-digit conference win was a 67-64 decision against the Purple Aces on Jan. 6.

Evansville figures to give Wichita State another tough battle as it is 11-0 at home and has won 14 straight at the Ford Center dating back to last season. Shockers senior forward Anton Grady scored a team-high 17 points in the earlier win over Evansville and Wichita State held Purple Aces senior guard D.J. Balentine to a season-low 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Balentine enters the rematch with five consecutive 20-point outings and scored 25 in Thursday’s 85-78 overtime victory over Southern Illinois. The Shockers, who cruised to an 80-54 victory over Loyola on Wednesday, are allowing an average of 57.1 points in Missouri Valley play.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (15-5, 9-0 Missouri Valley): Senior guards Ron Baker (14.7) and Fred VanVleet (12.2 points, 5.4 assists) are the lone players scoring in double digits but six others average at least 6.7 per game. Shockers coach Gregg Marshall often beams over the unselfishness of his two stars and complimentary players like sophomore forward Rashard Kelly sees it as essential to the team’s success. “I think we’re just playing basketball. It’s nothing you can really draw up,” Kelly said at a recent press conference. “Nobody’s trying to be Magic Johnson. We’ve got the leading assist (player in program history in VanVleet) so if anybody’s used to making those plays, it’s Fred.”

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (18-4, 7-2): The Purple Aces have won five of their last six overall games with an 82-65 road loss to Indiana State representing the only stumble. Balentine is averaging 21.3 points and he enters the contest with 2,235 career points, one behind second-place Larry Humes (1963-66) and 44 behind leader Colt Ryan (2009-13). Senior center Egidijus Mockevicius has 17 double-doubles and leads the nation in rebounding (14.2) while also averaging 16.7 points.

1. Wichita State has won six straight meetings and 11 of the last 13.

2. Shockers sophomore F Shaquille Morris is averaging 10.7 points on 14-of-18 shooting over the past three contests.

3. Purple Aces junior G Mislav Brzoja scored a career-best 25 points against Southern Illinois and is shooting 48.9 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 62, Evansville 60