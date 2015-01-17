Wichita State stomps Evansville by 20

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- By the confines of a stat sheet, Wichita State guard Tekele Cotton made modest contributions Saturday, with six points and four assists in 34 minutes.

But to hear his coach and the man he chased around for most of the day tell it, Cotton may have been the key man in the Shockers’ latest Missouri Valley Conference victory.

Hassling Evansville’s top scorer, D.J. Balentine, into an inefficient performance, Cotton helped No. 13 Wichita State take its 24th straight conference win, a 61-41 dump-trucking of the Purple Aces.

Balentine entered the day as the nation’s 10th-leading scorer at 20.5 points per game. With Cotton faithfully following him around numerous screens and getting help from teammates in leveling Balentine off curls, the junior guard scored 16 points on just 6-of-17 shooting.

“Tekele probably ran a half-marathon chasing D.J. off probably hundreds of screens today,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said.

While Cotton modestly gave credit to his teammates for their help, it’s a challenge he clearly relishes. Cotton was tough but clean, going more than 27 minutes before being whistled for his first foul.

Related Coverage Preview: Wichita State at Evansville

The 6-foot-3 Cotton has a simple routine for preparing for Balentine.

“Eat, sleep and practice,” he said as teammate Darius Carter laughed. “That’s all I do.”

Cotton’s performance mirrored his teammates’ at the defensive end. Evansville (13-5, 3-3) entered the day averaging an MVC-high 74.6 points per game but hit only 15 of 50 shots and endured a 9:13 scoring drought during the first half.

It was a performance that silenced a season-high crowd of 7,015 at Ford Center.

“We’ve got to learn from this game,” Purple Aces coach Marty Simmons said. “Our guys were more worried about getting hit on the shot than finishing the play. Give Wichita State’s defense most of the credit, but we missed some buckets.”

The Shockers (16-2, 6-0) also cut off Evansville’s other double-figure scorer, 6-10 junior center Egidijus Mockevicius, who entered the game averaging 13.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Mockevicius managed just two points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes before fouling out with 5:52 remaining trying to reject a dunk by Carter.

Meanwhile, Wichita State’s top scorers were mostly on point. Carter finished with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double -- his third of the season -- and guard Ron Baker chipped in 18 points to go along with four steals and three blocked shots.

Even with junior point guard Fred VanVleet limited to 17 minutes and seven points due to foul trouble, the Shockers turned in an effort that mostly pleased the intense Marshall.

“Other than a couple of silly turnovers, I thought it was very good,” he said of his team’s performance. “I thought we were locked in on the defensive end. I thought his teammates fed off Tekele.”

Leading 28-18 at halftime, Wichita State landed the kill shot with a 15-6 run to start the second half, establishing a 43-24 advantage on Carter’s jump hook with 14:13 left. Baker’s 3-pointer from the right wing made it 51-28 at the 8:41 mark, reducing the game’s remainder to a race to the final horn.

The Shockers scuffled at times offensively, hitting only 41.3 percent of their field goals and canning just two shots in an 8 1/2-minute stretch of the first half. But with their defense holding the Aces 11 points under their previous season low, the offensive struggles really didn’t matter.

Cotton’s persistent tracking of the hard-working Balentine set the afternoon’s tone.

“Nothing comes easy against him because he’s a great defender,” Balentine said of Cotton. “He’s the best defender in the league for a reason. He’s very strong and comes right off cuts. I love going against him.”

NOTES: Wichita State entered Saturday with a 42-9 road record since the start of the 2010-11 season. Only 57 of 351 Division I basketball programs can boast a home winning percentage equal to or better than the Shockers’ .824 away from home. ... Evansville G Adam Wing (quad) returned to action after missing six games, scoring two points in 16 minutes. Wing started the first 11 games. ... Wichita State averages only 64.4 possessions per game, slower than all but 38 Division I teams.