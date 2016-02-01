No. 22 Wichita State cruises past Evansville

With No. 22 Wichita State struggling to hit shots, Fred VanVleet picked up the slack from the foul line.

The senior guard hit all 15 of his foul shots, tying a 53-year-old school record, and the Shockers cruised to a 78-65 win over Evansville on Sunday in Evansville, Ind.

VanVleet sank just eight of 18 shots from the floor but added five rebounds for the Shockers (16-5, 10-0 Missouri Valley Conference).

He matched the school record for most free throws made without a miss, a mark established by Dave Stallworth against UTEP in February 1963.

“Everybody was expecting a tough game and we came ready and prepared, focused early,” VanVleet said, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Wichita State didn’t attempt a foul shot until the final minute of the first half, when VanVleet made two. Behind VanVleet’s efforts, the Shockers wound up 24-for-27 at the line, while Evansville was 29-for-38 on free throws.

The victory was coach Gregg Marshall’s 220nd with Wichita State, matching Ralph Miller’s school record. Marshall (220-81) is in his ninth season with the Shockers, while Miller (220-133) spent 13 years on the Wichita State bench.

Shockers guard Conner Frankamp added 10 points, and forward Anton Grady contributed eight rebounds, five blocked shots and five points. The Shockers have won 11 consecutive games.

Guard D.J. Balentine scored 18 points to pace the Purple Aces (18-5, 7-3), but he hit only five of 21 field-goal attempts. Forward Egidijus Mockevicius had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams shot poorly from the field -- 38.7 percent for Wichita State, 33.3 percent for Evansville. However, the Shockers’ greater shot volume (62 attempts to the Purple Aces’ 48 attempts) proved crucial.

“We got exposed a little bit, but we saw a lot in the first game,” Evansville coach Marty Simmons said, referring to the Aces’ 67-64 loss to the Shockers in Wichita on Jan. 6. “We got a lot of good opportunities at the rim, especially early, but just could not convert. I thought we really played hard, but we did not have enough big plays.”

Wichita State posted a 44-36 rebounding edge.

Neither team made a field goal in the final two minutes of the first half, but four Wichita State free throws gave the Shockers a 32-21 advantage at the break. It was the game’s first double-digit advantage. Evansville’s lone lead came at 3-2.

VanVleet scored the first five points of the second half, pushing the margin to 16 points and prompting an Evansville timeout. The Purple Aces never drew closer than 12 points the rest of the way.