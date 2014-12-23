Preview: Wichita State at Hawaii

Hawaii will try for its second upset in two days when it meets No. 11 Wichita State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Tuesday night in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors knocked off Nebraska in the opening round Monday as Aaron Valdes put on a show with 15 points and several high-flying dunks. Of course, Wichita State brings a much deeper and more talented team than the Cornhuskers.

The Shockers should have fresh legs as none of their starters played more than 22 minutes in their first-round victory because they built such a big second-half lead against Loyola Marymount. Wichita State does not have a starter taller than 6-7 but still managed to outrebound the Lions 32-19. Darius Carter, at 6-7, 245 pounds, is the muscle for the Shockers and is averaging 15.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last four games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (9-1): The Shockers feature a heady point guard in Fred VanVleet, who usually finds some way to contribute. He scored a season-low three points in the tournament opener but distributed seven assists with no turnovers, his third turnover-free game of the season. Ron Baker is the player Wichita State will look to when it needs a big basket, as he came into the tournament averaging 18 points before scoring 11 against Loyola Marymount.

ABOUT HAWAII (9-3): The Rainbow Warriors start four guards and like the Shockers, don’t have a starter taller than 6-7. Hawaii doesn’t shoot the long ball effectively either as the Rainbow Warriors came into the tournament shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc and shot 4-for-18 against Nebraska. What they can do well is force turnovers as they average 8.8 steals after collecting eight against the Cornhuskers.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State’s nine victories this season are by an average of 19.1 points.

2. In addition to the win over Nebraska, the Rainbow Warriors also own a victory this season against Pittsburgh.

3. The Rainbow Warriors added some size Monday when 6-11 F Stefan Jankovic was declared eligible 11 months after he transferred from Missouri.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 62, Hawaii 54