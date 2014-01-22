Preview: Wichita State at Illinois State

Wichita State surprised the college basketball world last spring by reaching the Final Four as a No. 9 seed, but the idea of the Shockers being a No. 1 seed in this season’s tournament could be just as stunning - but maybe not too far-fetched. “We’d be 34-0, I don’t care who you are playing,” coach Gregg Marshall told USA Today when asked if his team should be a top seed if they remain undefeated. “If you are playing a damn NAIA schedule, you should be a No. 1 seed.” The fourth-ranked Shockers aim for a 20-0 start Wednesday when they visit Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Wichita State has plenty of offensive talent, but defense has been its key to this point in the season. The Shockers have allowed 72 points or fewer in every game and have allowed 54 points or less in four of their last five contests. One of those games was a 66-47 victory over Illinois State on Jan. 8, although the Redbirds have won three straight games since shooting just 32.7 percent in their loss to Wichita State.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (19-0, 6-0 MVC): While Cleanthony Early is the best known player for the Shockers, Fred Van Vleet has probably been their most consistent performer this season. The sophomore point guard has a 4.4 assist-to-turnover ratio and shoots efficiently from the field (48.8), 3-point range (44.7) and the foul line (82.9). Anthony (15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds) is coming off his two lowest scoring games of the season - back-to-back six-point efforts against Bradley and Indiana State.

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (11-7, 4-2): The Redbirds are coming off a 77-63 triumph against Drake in which they shot 9-of-20 from behind the arc - a percentage that they’d love to duplicate against the mighty Shockers. Nick Zeisloft, who was 4-of-5 from long range against Drake, has made a team-high 31 3-pointers on the season, as has leading scorer Daishon Knight. Overall, though, Illinois State is not a great 3-point shooting team - 33.3 percent as a group - and their overall shooting percentage of 40.8 percent ranked 317th in the country entering Tuesday’s action.

TIP-INS

1. The first matchup featured poor shooting for the most part, although Wichita State’s 9-of-22 performance from 3-point range proved to be the key to the Shockers’ victory.

2. Van Vleet has gone 11 straight games without committing more than two turnovers and has one turnover or less in nine of those contests.

3. Illinois State does have a couple of solid wins this season - at Northwestern and versus Dayton and DePaul.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 77, Illinois State 70