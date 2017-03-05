Preview: Wichita State vs. Illinois State

No. 22 Wichita State looks to avenge its only conference loss this season when it faces Illinois State on Sunday in the title game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Redbirds won 76-62 on their home court in mid-January before falling by 41 points at Wichita State three weeks later, and now the rubber match in St. Louis will decide the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Wichita State, the No. 2 seed, posted a 78-63 victory over Missouri State on Saturday to reach the final, where top-seeded Illinois State awaits after recording a 63-50 triumph against Southern Illinois earlier in the day. Like the Shockers, the Redbirds lost only once in league play, but unlike Wichita State, they are not considered a lock for the Big Dance should they lose on Sunday. Wichita State has scored at least 73 points in all but one contest during its current 14-game winning streak, which has featured 13 double-digit victories. Illinois State's calling card is defense, as it entered Saturday yielding 61 points per game - seventh-best in the nation - and then held Southern Illinois to 50 in a comfortable win.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (29-4): Shaquille Morris scored 21 points, Conner Frankamp chipped in 18 and Markis McDuffie added 15 in Saturday's victory. The Shockers have won this tournament only once since 1987 but have an excellent chance to secure another title if they knock down 50 percent of their 3-pointers, which they did in the semifinals (10-of-20). Frankamp was 6-of-12 from long distance on Saturday and has made half of his 26 3-pointers over the last four games.

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (27-5): The Redbirds were led Saturday by MiKyle McIntosh, who registered 15 points in 15 minutes, and Paris Lee, who made four 3-pointers for 12 points in 17 minutes. Illinois State could use more help from its bench, which combined for 13 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the semifinals. Phil Fayne delivered a solid performance with six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Redbirds, who have lost their last four appearances in the title game since winning it all in 1998.

TIP-INS

1. McDuffie has recorded one assist in 123 minutes over his last five games.

2. In his last four contests, Morris is shooting 21-of-35 (60 percent).

3. Illinois State did not attempt a free throw in Saturday's victory.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 77, Illinois State 70