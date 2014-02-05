Preview: Wichita State at Indiana State

Ranked No. 2 for the first time since 1981, Wichita State is off to its best start ever with a 23-0 record that includes 19 wins by double-digits, but the Shockers are far from a perfect team. On several occasions, Gregg Marshall’s squad has fallen behind by double digits only to rally for victories against weaker opponents. Despite the occasional dry spells offensively, Wichita State has emerged unscathed heading into Wednesday’s challenging road matchup against Indiana State.

The Shockers’ latest escape act came in Saturday’s 81-67 victory over Evansville - a game in which they trailed by 15 points in the first half. “Let’s just hope we don’t find out,” Marshall said when asked if any deficit is too big for his players to overcome. “I‘m sure there is, at this point not so far, but let’s just hope we don’t find out anytime soon.” Wichita State had no issues staying in command in the first meeting with Indiana State, leading by as many as 28 points in a 68-48 win on Jan. 18.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (23-0, 10-0 MVC): The Shockers have not allowed more than 70 points in a game since three days before Thanksgiving, and their last six victories have come by an average of 16.7 points. Offensively, it’s basically a three-man show for Wichita State, which gets inside-outside play from Cleanthony Early (16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds), long-range shooting from Ron Baker (12.9 points) and terrific decision-making from Fred VanVleet (12.1 points). VanVleet has an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 4-to-1, although his shooting over the last four games (10-of-30) has not been a strength for the sophomore.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (17-5, 8-2): The loss to the Shockers was Indiana State’s worst defeat of the season and is one of just two games that the Sycamores have lost in their last dozen contests. Indiana State scored 48 points in that game, 12 points fewer than its second-lowest scoring game of the season. The Sycamores sit in second place in the Missouri Valley Conference thanks to a balanced scoring attack in which five players average between 11 and 12.3 points, led by senior guard Jake Odum.

TIP-INS

1. Early, Baker and VanVleet all shoot at least 83 percent from the foul line and at least 36 percent from 3-point range.

2. Following a five-game stretch in which he was 7-of-26 from long range, Early is 15-of-27 from behind the arc over his last four contests.

3. Odum also leads the Sycamores in rebounds (4.4) and assists (4.8), although he was limited to seven points, two rebounds and three assists in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Indiana State 70, Wichita State 68 (OT)