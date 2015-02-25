Preview: Wichita State at Indiana State

Wichita State is undoubtedly looking forward to Saturday’s showdown with No. 10 Northern Iowa, but first the 11th-ranked Shockers must take care of business at Indiana State. Wednesday’s contest becomes a dangerous one for Wichita State, which has won six straight since losing to Northern Iowa last month and cannot wait for a chance at revenge, particularly with ESPN’s College Gameday coming to campus for the regular-season finale. So it becomes imperative that the Shockers stay focused as they seek a sixth straight victory in their series with the Sycamores.

Wichita State gets recognized for some of its top-tier offensive talent - mainly its backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker. However, the Shockers are quietly enjoying a tremendous season on the defensive end of the floor. They are allowing 55.8 points entering Tuesday’s action - good for ninth in the nation - and they have allowed more than 62 points in a game only once since Christmas.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (25-3, 15-1 MVC): The Shockers are tied with Northern Iowa for the top spot in the Missouri Valley Conference, five games north of third-place Indiana State. VanVleet (22 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Baker (18 points, 15 rebounds) are both coming off big games in Sunday’s 62-43 triumph against Evansville, after which Purple Aces coach Marty Simmons said of VanVleet: “That kid’s a winner. All the superlatives you can give a player, I’d give to that guy.” Meanwhile, Tekele Cotton - the other member of the Shockers’ three-guard attack - is hoping to bounce back after an 0-for-7 shooting performance against Evansville.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (14-14, 10-6): The Sycamores have alternated wins and losses in 10 consecutive games, most recently a 78-58 victory against Southern Illinois in which Brenton Scott scored 17 points and Justin Gant added 16. Gant is one of two Indiana State seniors who will be honored before the game, along with top rebounder Jake Kitchell (4.9). Each of the top eight scorers for the Sycamores has made at least 12 3-pointers this season, led by the freshman Scott (56), who is 9-for-15 from long range in his last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Baker had five points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first meeting - a 74-57 victory on Feb. 11. VanVleet led the way with 21 points.

2. Scott has made a 3-pointer in 23 of his last 24 games, the lone exception being the first matchup with Wichita State.

3. VanVleet made four 3-pointers against Evansville after knocking down a total of four 3s in his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 62, Indiana State 58